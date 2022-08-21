SOFTBALL: Bellevue East weathers tough opening weekend as hosts of Chieftain Tournament

Bellevue East softball hosted the Chieftain Tournament on Friday and Saturday, closing a tough opening week to the season with a win over Omaha Burke.

“We knew it was gonna be a tough start,” head coach Casie Onken said. “We knew the teams that we had (against us).”

Onken told her players that she thought they got better after each game.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” she said. “Little mistakes we made in the first game, we didn’t make the second game. It’s just a matter of playing together and learning each other. And that’s just going to take some time and I can already see the climb happening.”

In the season opener on Thursday, the Chieftains fell 12-0 to Millard West. Pitching and defense struggled, as the Chieftains allowed eight earned runs and committed three errors.

In the first game of the Chieftain Tournament, Bellevue East was much more competitive against Blair but had one bad inning when they allowed five runs in the second inning.

Onken said pitching was generally been positive in the progressive improvement, as the Chieftains limited the Bears to just one run outside the second inning.

Against Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue East landed the first blow with a run on a fielder’s choice, but fell behind when they allowed two runs each in the second and third inning.

But the Chieftains were still within striking distance, which is something Onken said her team can take through the rest of the season.

“If we’re competing with these guys, which I know the score may or may not look like that, but really, we have been in every game,” Onken said. “We really have been up until the end.”

Onken added that she expects the Chieftains to be “more solid” and improve on the little things that cause the end of the game to be more lopsided.

On Saturday, the Chieftains wrapped up the tournament with a 5-4 loss to Elkhorn and their first win of the season, 10-3 over Omaha Burke.