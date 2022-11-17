SOFTBALL: Dragons, Titans, Monarchs pack All-Sarpy teams after state title runs

Softball in Sarpy County continues to thrive, as three teams -- Gretna, Papillion-La Vista, and Papio South -- made the state tournament.

Including and aside from those teams, several individual players stood out this season. Here are the first and second All-Sarpy County teams as selected by the Papillion Times.

First Team

P - Alexis Jensen, Gretna

The sophomore pitcher led the Dragons to an undefeated regular season, and finished with 376 strikeouts. With a final record of 30-2 in 185.1 innings pitched, Jensen walked just 35 batters and posted an ERA of 0.72.

P - Emma Loftus, Omaha Bryan

Emma, one half of the Loftus twins, finished with a 9-15 record but struck out 216 batters. The senior had a 3.13 ERA in 123 innings pitched, walking just 29 batters and allowing a .292 opponent’s batting average.

C - Erin Loftus, Omaha Bryan

The second half of the Loftus twins, Erin posted a .992 fielding percentage behind the dish, anchoring the Bears defense while catching pitches from her twin sister, Emma. The senior also hit .333 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

IF - Haley Wilwerding, Papillion-La Vista

With a spotless record in the field (zero errors in 212 total chances), the senior also hit .459 with five home runs and 34 RBIs as the Monarchs made the final three in the state tournament for the 26th time out of 30 straight appearances. Wilwerding is committed to continue her academic and athletic career at University of Nebraska at Omaha.

IF - Faith Mills, Gretna

A senior for the Dragons, Mills recovered from Tommy John Surgery and made the move across the diamond to third base, and was integral to the Dragons journey to the state championship game. The UNO commit drove in 33 RBIs with a .357 batting average and .510 slugging percentage.

IF - Emersyn Exner, Papillion-La Vista South

The freshman infielder led the Titans with a .484 batting average, .529 on-base percentage and 16 stolen bases. Exner also centered the infield defensively and drove in 22 RBIs.

IF - Kamira Botos, Papillion-La Vista

The junior shortstop hit .430 with three home runs and 34 RBIs for the Monarchs, and provided stable defense in the middle of the infield.

OF - Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista

The senior South Dakota commit batted .505 for the Monarchs, leading the offense with six home runs and finishing third with 31 RBIs. Wills also fielded .969, anchoring Papio’s outfield.

OF - Madi Hays, Bellevue West

Committed to play at University of Texas-San Antonio, the Thunderbirds senior batted .600 (sixth in Nebraska), had a slugging percentage of 1.450 (sixth nationally, first in the state) and hit 12 home runs (16th nationally, ninth in state). Hays also ranked second in the state with a .671 on-base percentage and seventh in RBIs (46), stole 11 bases and fielded a perfect 1.000 out of 40 total chances.

OF - Anniston Trevarrow, Gretna

The Dragons sophomore batted .422 and stole 20 bases. Trevarrow anchored the outfield as Gretna finished state runners-up, and threw out a runner at home plate and hit a home run during the Dragons’ 4-0 win over Papio in the state tournament.

DP - Kinsley Stover, Papillion-La Vista South

Titans sophomore hit .424 with 21 RBIs and had a 1.037 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Second Team

P - Carly Bertolini, Papillion-La Vista

Monarchs sophomore finished 12-3 with 76 strikeouts and a 4.04 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched. Bertollini gave up a .305 opponents’ batting average and 29 walks, and threw six complete games.

P - Mariah Unverzagt, Papillion-La Vista South

The senior recovered from a torn LCL to finish 8-5 with a 4.20 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 116.2 innings pitched.

C - Kennedy Karschner, Platteview

The senior provided a solid chunk of the Trojans offense, batting .328 with 14 RBIs. Karschner was also the backstop for Platteview, fielding .961 and catching five on stolen base attempts.

IF - Clare Ullery, Papillion-La Vista South

Titans senior third baseman hit .395 with seven home runs and a team-high 38 RBIs. Ullery also stole 10 bases and had a .790 slugging percentage.

IF - Megan Marshall, Gretna

The freshman got things started with a walk-off RBI bunt single, and finished with a .518 batting average and .588 on-base percentage.

IF - Skarlett Jones, Gretna

Sophomore middle infielder spent most of the season at the top of the Dragons’ batting order, setting the table for the state runners-up.

IF - Mady Croteau, Bellevue West

Freshman second baseman was sixth in Class A in batting average (.500), hit two home runs (including a grand slam against Platteview) and drove in 24 RBIs for the TBirds.

OF - Emma McGrath, Papillion-La Vista

Senior hit .373 with four home runs, eight doubles and 19 RBIs for the Monarchs and anchored the outfield.

OF - Laila Fiscus, Papillion-La Vista South

Line of .312/.405/.905 with 20 RBIs, 10 walks, 13 stolen bases and 31 runs scored. Senior center fielder was called the Titans’ “rock” by head coach Tom Horton.

OF - Khloe Hartman, Platteview

Hartman, along with Karschner, provided nearly half of the Trojans’ RBIs (17; 33 combined out of 74). The freshman outfielder hit .365 with two home runs and seven doubles.

DP - Abby Dworak, Papillion-La Vista South

Titans senior hit .367 with 10 RBIs in 67 plate appearances, and had a 4-1 record and 2.88 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.

Honorable mentions

Bellevue East: Breanne McMurtry, Alisha McMurtry. Gretna: Brylee Rupiper, Ansley Gydesen. Omaha Gross: Makayla Plisek, Makenna Earnest. Papillion-La Vista: Morgan Byrd, Amanda Gibilisco. Papillion-La Vista South: Baylor Gregory,Gabi Miranda, Shayla Warak.