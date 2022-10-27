SOFTBALL: 'Incredible' Titans season ended in 'disheartening' loss early at state

Papillion-La Vista South’s season came to an end on Thursday, Oct. 13 with an “incredible” but “disheartening” elimination loss to Millard North.

The Mustangs walked off with a walk in a 14-13 win over the Titans, but head coach Tom Horton said the experience of making state for a third straight season was “incredible.”

“It was incredible. I mean we were happy to be there and to be able to make the state tournament and be one of the top teams still playing late in October,” Horton said. “It was definitely an offensive battle back and forth. We knew it was gonna be.”

The Titans opened the scoring with an 8-run first inning, with RBI singles coming from Shayla Warak, Emersyn Exner and Gabi Miranda, and a two-run double by Kinsely Stover. The other runs scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Baylor Gregory.

But the Mustangs stayed in the game with a four-run bottom of the first, and hit a pair of two-run homers in the second in a six-run inning to take a 10-8 lead.

Abby Dworak took over for Mariah Unverzagt in the circle, and mainly limited the Mustangs for the next four innings, giving up just two runs.

In the top of the fifth, Laila Fiscus sent a two-run home run over the right field fence, to give Papio South a 12-10 lead.

But another two-run shot by Millard North evened the score before a scoreless sixth inning.

Addison Quesenberry homered to center field to give the Titans a one-run lead in the seventh, but the Mustangs evened the score with an RBI double.

Two straight walks (one intentional) loaded the bases. On a full count, Dworak walked in the winning run as the Titans’ season (20-14) ended after just two games in Hastings.

“It was definitely a seesaw battle, and then unfortunately to lose it on the walk was just really kind of disheartening, but the kids played hard,” Horton said.

He added that both pitchers, seniors Mariah Unverzagt and Abby Dworak, threw well, but it was a game that came down to who got the final at-bat.

For Papio South’s season as a whole, Horton said the team had “a great personality.”

“They had a lot of fight,” Horton said. “They worked extremely hard in the offseason and all the way through the season. I think we were blessed with really good senior leadership across the board. All seven of our seniors contributed throughout the season.”

Horton added that each player knew their role, and that the group of 16 that played at state was a “tight-knit group.”

“I really enjoyed watching them grow and compete, and they wanted to compete really hard all season and they found a way to compete,” Horton said. “First pitch to last pitch in every one of our games, and that was the biggest thing that I took away from this team was they just played hard, they played hard for each other and they were a lot of fun to watch.”

Throughout the season, while the Titans may not have hit a lot of home runs, Horton said they “did a great job” of putting pressure on opponents.

Individually, Horton pointed out strengths for each of the players, starting with “lock-down” senior third baseman Clare Ullery, who anchored the defense and hit .395 with a team-high 38 RBIs and two home runs.

In the circle, seniors Mariah Unverzagt (8-5, 4.20 ERA, 108 strikeouts in 116.2 innings pitched) and Abby Dworak (4-1, 2.88 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 56 innings) did a “great job” and competed.

“They gave us everything they got. And both of them played with injuries all season and they never really held them back,” Horton said.

Senior first baseman Addison Quesenberry learned the position over the summer and “owned” first base, and also hit “really well,” with a .301 batting average with 10 RBIs.

In left field, senior Gabi Miranda stepped up as the season waned, hitting .333 with nine RBIs and eight runs scored.

“She had a great last nine games of the season and she had owned her role all season. And we really probably don't make a late run without her. She did a fantastic job,” Horton said.

Early in the season, sophomore Kinsely Stover started in right field, but moved to designated player and finished the season second on the team in batting average at .419.

Rounding out the outfield, senior center fielder Laila Fiscus was the Titans’ rock.

“She was our rock. She ran everything, she was our field general. She made sure everybody knew what was going on,” Horton said.

The final senior, catcher Grace Maguire, returned from injury and was “stellar” behind the plate.

“She continued to get better all season coming back off that wrist surgery and everything. And I was really excited about how she played,” Horton said.

Middle infielders Baylor Gregory and Emersyn Exner were “fantastic at the plate,” as Exner led the team hitting .484, and on defense.

“Baylor came on strong at the end of the season as well,” Horton said.

Horton also credited sophomore Shayla Warak and freshmen Hailey Rasmussen and Alexa Epley for making a difference for the Titans.

Although they lose seven seniors, Horton is “very excited about what 2023 is gonna look like.”