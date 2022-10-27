SOFTBALL: Inside the Monarchs' journey to a 30th straight state appearance

While Papillion-La Vista wasn’t able to reclaim their 17th state crown, they did make the tournament for the 30th straight season.

Three decades of being one of the top eight teams in Nebraska continued in the Monarchs’ 26th finish in the top three, as they fell to Gretna 4-0 in an elimination game on Friday, Oct. 14.

“I think it was an amazing season. I mean, we made state for the 30th time in a row, 29th time in a row that we’ve won a first round game. We’ve been in the top three 26 out of 30 years. I think it’s a tribute to all the players and how hard they work and my assistant coaches. I’m just blessed to be a part of,” head coach Todd Petersen said after the loss.

The path began on Aug. 18 with a 12-4 win over Omaha Skutt Catholic, and the Monarchs won five of their first six games before losing 5-2 to eventual state champion Omaha Marian a week after their opener.

In their first game against the state runners-up Gretna, starting pitcher Carly Bertollini (12-3, 4.04 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 105.2 innings pitched) was out-dueled by eventual Pitcher of the Year Alexis Jensen, who threw a perfect game.

With their only losses coming to Marian, Gretna and Elkhorn South (twice), the Monarchs were 12-4 heading into the Papillion-La Vista Invitational.

The Monarchs lost to Platte County (Mo.) to close the invite, and lost three straight to Millard North and South, and Gretna.

But the Monarchs were able to bounce back, as the bats came alive at the right time and they racked up eight straight wins to close the regular season and win District A-7. In the final eight games, the Monarchs scored 77 runs, although the bats ultimately went cold in the state tournament.

“Some years it’s been easy, but it’s not always easy and takes a lot of hard work and we have kids that are willing to play under pressure,” Papio head coach Todd Peterson said after the Monarchs defeated Millard West 13-5 to make it to state. “Good kids, that’s what we’ve got.”

Seniors Emmie Wills and Emma McGrath, who provided a lot of the Monarchs’ offense over their district wins, said it shows the programs’ hard work and perseverance.

“I think that we’re the hardest-working softball program in the state, and I’m just glad that we pulled through,” McGrath said.

Wills led the Monarchs with at least ten at-bats in batting average (.505), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.350) home runs (six).

The other Monarchs senior, first baseman Haley Wilwerding, had a 1.000 fielding percentage, as one of only nine in Nebraska with at least 13 games played and 95 total fielding chances.

Wilwerding was also co-winner of the 2022 Rick Gilbride Sportsmanship Award with Gretna’s Faith Mills. Wilwerding also was tied for the team lead in RBIs with junior Kamira Botos (34).