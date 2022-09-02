SOFTBALL: Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic honors former Titan who died at 22

Papio South is hosting the inaugural NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing on Friday and Saturday.

“It means a great deal to us,” Titans head coach Tom Horton said. “We really appreciate (Kaiti’s parents) Maryann and Bob (Williams) and all the volunteers that have come out and our parents who have stepped up.”

The tournament, rebranded and sponsored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after 16 years at Papio South, honors former Titan first baseman and outfielder Kaiti Williams, who graduated in 2012 as a three-time all-state player.

“Getting the NFCA to sponsor us was a big piece of it,” Horton said. “We combined with Millard North to get that national recognition because it was a big piece of it.”

"However, we're also honoring a former Titan softball player Kaiti Williams, who was an amazing player and amazing competitor here," he said. "Her mom Mary Ann and (her dad) Bob have been huge in helping the tournament and getting everything running and everything.”

Williams was the first to graduate from Papio South with 12 letters, four each in softball, basketball and track and field.

Williams also played at Wayne State College from 2012-15, where she earned all-conference honors all four years, before she died from an irregular heartbeat in 2015 at just 22 years old.

“We are very excited to partner with the NFCA for this tournament to showcase the fastpitch talent we have in Nebraska,” Horton told USA Today Sports on Aug. 31. “With the help of the NFCA, I’d like to see this tournament expand to a national tournament in the coming years, and invite other states to participate.”

For Horton, the tournament is both a chance to honor the life of Williams and showcase the talent of fastpitch softball in Nebraska as co-hosts with Millard North.

“Bringing a tournament together like this and putting it on in Papillion Landing, in a great facility that we've got here, it makes people want to come back,” Horton said. “We get the opportunity to showcase Nebraska and the softball that we have here, and that's that's a big piece of it is. We're not necessarily known right now as a state with a great deal of fast pitch, and we are, we have a lot of good talent here.”

Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Gretna, Lincoln Pius, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista and Westview all joined the Titans and Mustangs in the tournament.

To donate to a scholarship fund in Williams’ honor, visit the Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship fund page. For full results from the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic, follow papilliontimes.com.