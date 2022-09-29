SOFTBALL: Loftus twins near end of 'good run' playing with 'twin telepathy'

Erin and Emma Loftus have been playing softball together for more than 10 years. But they're near the end of that run after Omaha Bryan’s senior night game on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“It was a tear-jerker at the beginning (during senior recognitions), and it’ll be a tear-jerker at the end,” said Erin and Emma’s dad, Jim. “It was a good ride, a good run.”

“The last home game is sad,” Erin and Emma’s mom, Jennifer Loftus added. “We’re taking a lot of pictures so that we can remember everything. ... It’s surreal, I guess.”

Jennifer added it’s “hard to believe how fast it went,” especially as both missed out on their sophomore seasons because of COVID-19.

“But to think that they’re seniors now, it just flew by,” she said. “You hate to see things end, and it was emotional during the presentation for senior night. At the same time, I’m excited to see where they go in the future.”

Both Jim and Jennifer were holding back tears reminiscing about the careers of their youngest daughters and the recent return of their elder son, Ryan, who serves in the military.

“It’s been such a blessing and my honor to watch them go from T-ball and work their way up year after year to the great athletes they are today,” Jennifer said. “To watch them improve year after year, but also not just their skill, but (I’m) proud of that I know they’re well-liked and respected and good people. It’s just been quite a ride and a blessing, and I’m a very proud mother.”

“It’s been quite a ride, and it’s a lot of work at home,” Jim added. “These two were in the backyard with me, in the backyard together, in the backyard by themselves hitting (off of) tees and pitching and catching and they put a lot of work into it over the years… One thing I really respect out of them is all their hard work and dedication.”

Both parents said it’s been entertaining to watch Erin and Emma, especially the communication as a pitcher-catcher battery. Jim and Jennifer are also proud of both Erin and Emma for taking control of the team.

“They’ve taught the others so much,” Jennifer said.

“With our senior night stuff, we talked about how they’re definitely examples of what we want her at Bryan High,” Bears head coach Rachel Allen added. “They just come out and do everything they can and try to build everyone else up.”

With Erin and Emma both playing varsity since their freshman year, Allen joked that they’ve been trying to find waivers to get a couple more years. Both missed the 2020 season because of COVID-19, and Emma missed most of her freshman year injured.

“So they both missed a whole year of softball, but they’re the backbone of our program right now, and they’ve come in and we went from having one win to seven wins to 10 wins to where we are now.”

The connection Erin and Emma have benefits the Bears, even if sometimes the “twin telepathy cuts off” and they run into each other on a pop up.

“You would think they would be able to read each other’s minds because 99 percent of the time they do. They also ran into each other in a game already this year because they were both going after a pop fly,” Allen said. “But having that bond, we don’t even have to call (Emma’s) pitches, they just know what they need to do and how to do it and they know how to fix each other when they’re struggling.”

“She’s (Erin) my rock. If I’m doing bad, I look at her and she helps me get through everything,” Emma said. “We have our own little jokes to where, if we’re doing bad, we’ll just bring that into a joke and then we laugh and it’s over with.”

“If we’re having a bad inning, I’ll call time, I’ll go out there, talk to her, joke around, get us back in good spirits,” Erin added. “I wouldn’t want to work with anyone else besides my sister, she’s just my day one. We shared a womb, you know, yeah, it’s great to have.”

Both sisters said playing together for so long and practicing “nonstop” together has built trust and allowed them to know what pitch Emma should throw.

“I rarely shake her off because usually she knows what (pitch) I want to throw and she’ll call it and that’s it,” Emma said.

As leaders of the Bryan softball team, Erin said she encourages teammates to “shake it off” after making a mistake because “everyone makes mistakes.”

“We’ll try to keep everyone in good spirits because it’s some of their first years playing, so we want to let them know that we have confidence in them, that we trust them,” Erin said.

“If you’re not gonna do it offensively, you better do it defensively, or vice versa,” Emma added. “And then you gotta tell them you need them at this exact moment, so they gotta get rid of it.”

Between the two of them, there is friendly competition, but when asked “Who’s the better player?” both conferred that playing two different positions makes it difficult to compare.

Emma said they “balance each other out,” while Erin said they’re “equally as good.”

The Loftus twins were disappointed with their 8-0 loss to Lincoln Northeast on senior night, but were still grateful for a team they love and “wouldn’t pick another team.”

“We have great chemistry, even though we don't always show it,” Erin said. “We still have great chemistry. I'm grateful for them. We've been offered to transfer and go to their schools but like, I love Bryan, so I'm sticking with them.”