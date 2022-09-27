SOFTBALL: Many difficult roads lead to senior night win for Papio South

Many of Papio South’s seniors have been through a lot to get to their 8-3 win over Omaha Westside on senior night Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Mariah Unverzagt, who started in the circle for the Titans on Tuesday night as she has for most of her career at Papio South, suffered a torn LCL last season and went through a period where she admitted she was “very negative.”

“I was like, man, I don’t think, I won’t come back, I won’t come back as strong,” Unverzagt said. “I’m gonna be weak, but I proved myself wrong. And that’s this whole time I’ve been trying to prove myself wrong, proving to myself that I can do it.”

While she was out, fellow senior Abby Dworak stepped up in the circle for the Titans.

“She’s had a very interesting career here for us,” said Titans head coach Tom Horton, who also celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. “She was the one that stepped in last year after Mariah got hurt, that really led us to Hastings and did a great job.”

Unverzagt has also battled through a broken wrist this season, which has kept her out of the lineup.

“Mariah has had a difficult journey with everything that she’s gone through and her injuries and to be back and be able to get this win on senior night, it’s awesome,” Horton said.

After a turbulent first two innings with three earned runs, Unverzagt told herself she had to “chill and take a deep breath.”

“(I had to) really focus on spinning the ball,” she said. “You got this, it doesn’t matter. I know my team, I knew they were gonna hit for me, they’ve been hitting.”

The main source of that hitting against the Warriors came from an unlikely senior: Gabi Miranda. Often subbed on as a courtesy runner and rarely in the lineup, Miranda drove in two for the Titans.

“Gabi has done a fantastic job all season playing that role, and doing what she needed to do,” Horton said. “She’s been a great courtesy runner for us, getting her out her tonight was huge, and hopefully we’ll be able to get an opportunity to see her in the field a little bit more as the season finishes out.”

Fellow senior Grace Maguire, who caught for the Titans, opened the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.

“Grace, she had an opportunity to get back behind the plate, she’s been a defensive player for us two times, once behind the plate and once at second base,” Horton said. “She came off of hip surgery last year, wrist surgery this summer. And so she’s also had another difficult road to come back.”

Horton added that Maguire was patient after a slow start to the season while she was still rehabbing.

“She’s finally gotten back in there and she’s our number one behind the dish right now,” he said.

Miranda then started a 4-run second inning with an RBI groundout.

“It felt really good because I have not played (in the starting lineup) this entire season. So getting to play tonight was really, really nice. I felt like I was proving to myself as well that I am good at softball sometimes, not always,” Miranda said with a laugh. “Luckily today was an on-day and I am very excited that we got to play in this beautiful weather.”

That weather was in the low 70s at first pitch and dipped into the cool low 60s with a breeze that felt a little cooler for this reporter standing in place, but I digress.

An RBI double by Kinesly Stover tied the game at 3, and an RBI triple by senior Laila Fiscus and single by Emersyn Exner gave the Titans a 5-3 lead through two innings.

“Laila for me has been a major four-year letter-winner,” Horton said. “She has been absolutely a staple for us in the outfield for the last several years. She’s extremely fast, she’s been doing a great job. She is what I consider our senior leader for the seniors. She does a great job with that and corralling the seven that we’ve got.”

Seniors Addison Quesenberry and Clare Ullery showed their experience on the base paths in the third. Quesenberry took off for home on a wild pitch, and the throw to the plate from the Westside catcher got past their pitcher, and Ullery ran down the third base line to extend the Titans’ lead to 7-3.

“Clare has been a solid third baseman for us for the last two years, hitting really well,” Horton said. “Addi Q has done a great job this season learning first base, it’s the first time she’s ever played that position, normally she’s on the other corner, and she’s hit really well this season. She struggled early on and she took it as a personal mission to be successful and she has been.”

Miranda drove in her second RBI in the fifth, and Unverzagt closed the game, which ended on a tag by Ullery when a Warrior overran third base.

With the 8-3 win, the Titans improve to 16-9 and will face No. 1 Gretna in a key game for their chances at a wild card berth to the state tournament without having to win a district final.

For Horton, the group of seniors is “awesome” and extra special, being his first graduating class as he coaches his fourth season at Papio South.

“It’s great to watch these guys go through their whole career,” Horton said. “We’re gonna miss all of them, they’ve done a great job.”

Moving forward, Miranda and Unverzagt said the Titans will need to have fun and bring the energy.

“Enjoy the time when we have it because we play best when we’re confident and when we’re loose,” Miranda said. “And when everyone is cheering in the dugout, that’s when magic happens.”

“Bring the energy every single game no matter who it is, no matter what the score is, just bring the energy from everyone,” Unverzagt added.

Horton added that once they figure out the district assignments on Sunday, their heads will be where they’ve been all season: to win a district and go to state.

“That’s where our heads’ are at, is making sure that we’re playing our best softball here at the end of the season,” he said.