SOFTBALL: Monarchs bats shut down by Gretna as 'amazing' season ends

HASTINGS -- A pair of Gretna solo shots in the third inning and good pitching sunk Papillion-La Vista in a 4-0 elimination loss at the state tournament on Friday.

Against Dragons sophomore Alexis Jensen, the Monarchs couldn’t get their offense going after scoring 34 runs in their previous four games.

“She's got a lot of movement, and it just makes it really difficult to hit, get anything going and then, plus defensively they’re really fast, all the time,” Papio head coach Todd Petersen said.

The best chance for the Monarchs came in the first, when Emma McGrath was thrown out at the plate by Anniston Trevarrow tagging up on a fly out by fellow senior Haley Wilwerding.

Trevarrow and Jensen hit solo home runs in the third inning, and Megan Marshall delivered an RBI bunt single in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

With a 4-0 lead, the Dragons held on to eliminate the Monarchs.

“I think it was an amazing season. I mean, we made state for the 30th time in a row 29th time in a row that we've won a first round game. We've been in the top three 26 out of 30 years. I think it's a tribute to all the players and how hard they work and my assistant coaches. I’m just blessed to be a part of,” Petersen said.

Here's a look at previous state tournament games:

Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn South 9 (8 inn.)

An eighth-inning walk-off single by Presley Ivener kept the Monarchs season alive and eliminated the Storm. Papio went on to play for a chance to appear in the state championship.

Papillion-La Vista 16, Millard North 4 (3 inn.)

The Monarchs absolutely smashed the softball in a 12-run win over the Mustangs, who just eliminated the Titans.

Millard North opened with a two-run top of the first, but Papio fired right back.

A pair of two-run homers by Kloey Hamblen and Emmie Wills followed by errors and a wild pitch gave the Monarchs a 8-2 lead after one.

Senior Haley Wilwerding really opened the lead with a grand slam in the second, as the Monarchs surged ahead to a gaping 13-2 lead.

The Mustangs hit a pair of solo shots to trim the deficit to nine, but in the bottom of the third, Monarchs seniors Emma McGrath (2) and Wills hit a pair of home runs to close a 16-4 win.

Marian 6, Papillion-La Vista 2

The No. 6 Monarchs started with RBI singles by Kamira Botos and Haley Wilwerding to take a 2-0 lead through three innings, but the No. 2 Crusaders scored five in the sixth.

With a 6-2 loss, the Monarchs dropped into the elimination bracket.

Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5

The Monarchs opened their 30th straight state tournament with a 6-5 win over the No. 3 Storm in Hastings, holding off a late rally.

Kamira Botos opened the scoring with an RBI double to center, with a second run scoring on an error. Amanda Gibilisco drove in another with a sacrifice fly to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

Kloey Hamblen scored on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Maizey Carpenter, who drove in Hamblen again with an RBI triple in the top of the fourth.

With a 5-0 lead, Papio increased the advantage on an RBI groundout by Gibilisco.

The Storm got a run back in the bottom of the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh.

Elkhorn South scored three on a single by Kennadi Borngrebe, but the Monarchs opened their drive for a 17th state championship with a 6-5 win.