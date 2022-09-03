SOFTBALL: Monarchs finish fifth as Titans co-host Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic

Papillion-La Vista went 3-1 and finished fifth as Papio South co-hosted the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing Sept. 2-3.

The tournament, co-hosted with Millard North for the first time, is in honor of former Papio South first baseman and outfielder Kaiti Williams, who died at 22 years old in 2015.

In the Leadoff Classic, both the Monarchs and Titans finished 3-1.

Monarchs results

Friday

Monarchs 5, Lincoln Southwest 1 - Amanda Gibilisco holds Silverhawks to one unearned run and Emma McGrath leads with two RBIs.

Gretna 1, Monarchs 0 - Dragons pitcher Alexis Jensen throws a perfect game and scores the game-winning run.

Saturday

Monarchs 5, Millard West 2 - Papio scores three in the second inning (two-run single by Kamira Botos, RBI groundout by Presley Ivener) and two in the fourth (RBI single by Avery Wolfe, RBI triple by McGrath) on the way to win.

Monarchs 8, Lincoln Pius X 4 - Five different Monarchs drive in at least one run in a solid offensive showing to earn fifth place.

Next up for the Monarchs is the Metro Conference Tournament beginning on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Titans results

Friday

Titans 5, Grand Island 2 - Laila Fiscus delivers three RBIs, two on a first-inning inside-the-park home run, as Titans start classic strong.

Lincoln Pius X 14, Titans 7 - 10-run fifth inning sinks Papio South as Titans allow two three-run home runs in the inning after building 7-4 lead.

Saturday

Titans 10, Omaha Burke 1 - Papio South gets at least two RBIs each from Kinsley Stover (3), Clare Ullery and Abby Dworak and cruised ahead with six-run fifth inning.

Titans 5, Lincoln Southwest 2 - Dworak holds Silverhawks to two earned runs and helps herself out with a two-run home run to break a 2-2 tie. Baylor Gregory also adds two RBIs.

The Titans improve to 9-5 and next play in the Metro Conference Tournament beginning on Thursday, Sept. 8.