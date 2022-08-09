SOFTBALL: Monarchs look to make 30th straight state tournament

After becoming state champions three out of four years, Papillion-La Vista took a small step back last year. But there are high expectations for this year.

“The first goal always is to qualify for state,” Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen said. “From there it’s to put us in position to win it. Qualifying for state is always special but this year it may mean a little more because it’s the 30th of NSAA high school softball, and we’ve qualified 29 straight years — which is really an amazing accomplishment.”

Even in a down year when the Monarchs finished 23-12 with a loss to Lincoln East two games from the state championship, several players that will return this year stood out.

Senior First Team All-State Emmie Wills played in 32 games, batting .533 with 30 RBIs and six home runs. Fellow senior and Second Team All-State Haley Wilwerding played in all 35 games, hitting .442 with 35 RBIs and seven home runs.

Wills and Wilwerding will be captains, along with Emma McGrath, who also played in 35 games, batting .365 with six RBIs.

Juniors Kamira Botos (30 games played, .389 average with 21 RBIs and nine doubles), Kloey Hamblen (35 games played, .377 average, 23 RBIs and eight doubles) and Morgan Byrd (34 games played, .397 average, 14 RBIs and two doubles) will also be key players.

In the circle, the Monarchs return sophomores Carly Bertolini (14-5 record with 3.15 ERA in 18 starts out of 26 appearances) and Amanda Gibilisco (0-1 with 6.00 ERA in two appearances).

“(We have) many of the same girls as last year, except we did lose a couple starters,” Petersen said.

Those starters include pitcher Grace Anderson (9-6 with 3.86 ERA, ten starts in 22 appearances), Alex Stoner (35 games played, .442 average with team-high 41 RBIs and 13 home runs), Eden Ford (35 games played, .274 average, 18 RBIs and three home runs) and Sydney Kotz (31 games played, .500 average, four RBIs). Other seniors with at least 28 games played are Maddie Delos Reyes, Sofia Hurst and Kaleyn Hamblen.

“(The) biggest thing is we have experience this year that we didn’t have last year,” Petersen said. “I’m hoping that will be huge for us. The other thing is we have really good depth. I think 15-16 kids that have a chance to start.”

The biggest challenge for the Monarchs this year is that competition continues to get harder.

“There is more parity across high school softball because there are so many more kids playing every year,” Petersen said. “I also think the coaching has improved tremendously over my 16 years as the head coach.”

Petersen added that he would put the Monarchs coaching staff against anyone else.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and work hard and improve everyday and learn to become a team that’s willing to make sacrifices to reach our goals.”

The Monarchs will open the season at home against Skutt Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.