SOFTBALL: Monarchs one win from 30th state tournament, Titans need three

OMAHA – After Wednesday’s district games for the Papillion-La Vista schools, the Monarchs are one win from making their 30th straight state tournament appearance, while the Titans will need three wins on Thursday to clinch a spot in Hastings.

Papio started the day in District A-7 at Millard West with a comfortable 10-0 win over Grand Island, shortened by run rule in the fourth inning.

The Monarchs utilized the long (two-run home run by senior Emma McGrath) and short ball (RBI singles or doubles coming from six different players).

Fellow seniors Emmie Wills hit a two-run double, and Haley Wilwerding hit two RBI singles, while Kamira Botos, Amanda Gibilisco and Maizey Carpenter all had RBI singles as well.

“We gotta play consistent, and Millard West will be a really good team, so we just gotta be ready for anything, any way we can to get some runs and play good defense,” Papio head coach Todd Petersen said after the win over the Islanders.

In the 10-0 win, the Monarchs played crisp defense, with Petersen adding that they were “ready to play.”

“They know it’s the most important time of the year, and so they’re fired up to play,” Petersen said. “That’s all you can ask for.”

Against the Wildcats, both teams started fast. Wills drove in an RBI with a triple and scored on a wild pitch, and Morgan Byrd drove in a third on a single.

The host Wildcats responded with two in the bottom of the first, as the clean defending took a step back with two errors by the Monarchs.

Millard West tied the game at 3-3 after another Papio error in the second inning, and took the lead on a two-run home run. But back-to-back RBI doubles by Kloey Hamblen and Presely Ivener tied the game at five through three innings.

But a two-run home run by Botos and another RBI single by Byrd gave Papio a three-run lead, before the Wildcats scored on a single to cut the deficit to 8-6 after four innings.

Hamblen drove in her second RBI on a double in the top of the sixth, and Wills hit a two-run home run to left to finish the Monarchs’ scoring in an 11-6 win.

With the win, Papio will face the winner of Millard West and Grand Island (11 a.m.) at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Titans, meanwhile, stomped Bellevue East 8-0 in the opener in District A-4 at Millard North. Baylor Gregory, Laila Fiscus and Gabi Miranda had two RBIs each.

“One of the things that we've focused on for the last two weeks is team at bats,” Papio South head coach Tom Horton said. “Hitting hard line drives, putting the ball in play, being able to get runners on and then move those runners around and they all did their jobs today and it was really nice to see that.”

Mariah “Red” Unzervagt held the Chieftains to just two hits in another strong outing in the circle.

“Red, she’s just continuing to get stronger throughout the season, and she has looked good every time she’s gone out,” Horton said. “She’s hitting her spots really well, she’s moving the pitch really well, and so it’s good to see her get out there and just be efficient.”

However, the Titans struggled in both areas in a 14-6 loss to the host Mustangs in their second game, with Abby Dworak getting the start in the circle.

Millard North scored two each in the first two innings, and put up a four-spot in the top of the fifth, with Dworak being pulled for Unverzagt after giving up four runs (three earned).

But Papio South responded with a six-run bottom half, scoring on a solo home run by Clare Ullery, a two-run single by Addison Quesenberry, ground out by Gregory, an error and an RBI double by Shayla Warak.

After trimming the deficit to just two, the Titans couldn’t muster anything else on offense, and Unverzagt struggled against the Mustang hitters, who added two in the sixth and put the game out of doubt with four in the seventh.

With a 14-6 loss, Papio South is now thrown into must-win mode, needing to beat Bellevue East again on Thursday at noon, and Millard North twice immediately following.