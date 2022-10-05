SOFTBALL: Monarchs one win from 30th state tournament, Titans need three

OMAHA – After Wednesday’s district games for the Papillion-La Vista schools, the Monarchs are one win from making their 30th straight state tournament appearance, while the Titans will need three wins on Thursday to clinch a spot in Hastings.
Papio started the day in District A-7 at Millard West with a comfortable 10-0 win over Grand Island, shortened by run rule in the fourth inning.
The Monarchs utilized the long (two-run home run by senior Emma McGrath) and short ball (RBI singles or doubles coming from six different players).
Fellow seniors Emmie Wills hit a two-run double, and Haley Wilwerding hit two RBI singles, while Kamira Botos, Amanda Gibilisco and Maizey Carpenter all had RBI singles as well.
“We gotta play consistent, and Millard West will be a really good team, so we just gotta be ready for anything, any way we can to get some runs and play good defense,” Papio head coach Todd Petersen said after the win over the Islanders.
In the 10-0 win, the Monarchs played crisp defense, with Petersen adding that they were “ready to play.”
“They know it’s the most important time of the year, and so they’re fired up to play,” Petersen said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Against the Wildcats, both teams started fast. Wills drove in an RBI with a triple and scored on a wild pitch, and Morgan Byrd drove in a third on a single.
The host Wildcats responded with two in the bottom of the first, as the clean defending took a step back with two errors by the Monarchs.
Millard West tied the game at 3-3 after another Papio error in the second inning, and took the lead on a two-run home run. But back-to-back RBI doubles by Kloey Hamblen and Presely Ivener tied the game at five through three innings.
But a two-run home run by Botos and another RBI single by Byrd gave Papio a three-run lead, before the Wildcats scored on a single to cut the deficit to 8-6 after four innings.
Hamblen drove in her second RBI on a double in the top of the sixth, and Wills hit a two-run home run to left to finish the Monarchs’ scoring in an 11-6 win.
With the win, Papio will face the winner of Millard West and Grand Island (11 a.m.) at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The Titans, meanwhile, stomped Bellevue East 8-0 in the opener in District A-4 at Millard North. Baylor Gregory, Laila Fiscus and Gabi Miranda had two RBIs each.
“One of the things that we've focused on for the last two weeks is team at bats,” Papio South head coach Tom Horton said. “Hitting hard line drives, putting the ball in play, being able to get runners on and then move those runners around and they all did their jobs today and it was really nice to see that.”
Mariah “Red” Unzervagt held the Chieftains to just two hits in another strong outing in the circle.
“Red, she’s just continuing to get stronger throughout the season, and she has looked good every time she’s gone out,” Horton said. “She’s hitting her spots really well, she’s moving the pitch really well, and so it’s good to see her get out there and just be efficient.”
However, the Titans struggled in both areas in a 14-6 loss to the host Mustangs in their second game, with Abby Dworak getting the start in the circle.
Millard North scored two each in the first two innings, and put up a four-spot in the top of the fifth, with Dworak being pulled for Unverzagt after giving up four runs (three earned).
But Papio South responded with a six-run bottom half, scoring on a solo home run by Clare Ullery, a two-run single by Addison Quesenberry, ground out by Gregory, an error and an RBI double by Shayla Warak.
After trimming the deficit to just two, the Titans couldn’t muster anything else on offense, and Unverzagt struggled against the Mustang hitters, who added two in the sixth and put the game out of doubt with four in the seventh.
With a 14-6 loss, Papio South is now thrown into must-win mode, needing to beat Bellevue East again on Thursday at noon, and Millard North twice immediately following.
Papillion-La Vista sophomore Carly Bertollini pitches during the Monarchs 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Papio South head coach Tom Horton (left, visiting the circle during the Titans’ 14-7 loss to Lincoln Pius X on Friday, Sept. 2) remembers Kaiti Williams as a fierce competitor. Williams, a former Papio South player, is memorialized in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic, played at Papillion Landing Sept. 2-3.
Papio South third baseman Clare Ullery (middle) throws to first while starting pitcher Mariah Unverzagt (left) and catcher Alexa Epley look on during the Titans’ 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Papio South senior Clare Ullery (middle, No. 13) stomps on home plate surrounded by teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the Titans 12-2 win over Omaha Westview on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Clare Ullery
Papio South third baseman Clare Ullery delivered eight total RBIs for the Titans in their games against Bellevue East and Omaha Burke in the Hall of Fame Jamboree in Bellevue on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Mariah Unverzagt
Last season, Papillion-La Vista South qualified for the state tournament. But all Mariah Unverzagt could do was watch and cheer from the bench. This year, she’s hoping to help the Titans return.
Baylor Gregory
Marian's Charity Curtis (17) tags out Papillion-La Vista South's Baylor Gregory (7) at first base during the game on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papillion-La Vista South's Mariah Unverzagt (12) takes a moment during the game against Marian on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papillion-La Vista South’s Mariah Unverzagt (12) watches her team warm-up between innings during the game against Marian on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Tom Horton
Kennadi Borngrebe
Elkhorn South pitcher Kennadi Borngrebe (middle) stands in the batters’ box during the Storm’s 6-4 win over Papio South on Monday, Sept. 19. Borngrebe hit a grand slam in the third inning.
Laila Fiscus runs
Papio South center fielder Laila Fiscus runs to first during the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Laila Fiscus
Papio South center fielder Laila Fiscus (left) stands on second base after hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning of the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papio South pitcher Mariah Unverzagt (right) runs off the field after recording an inning-ending strikeout in the first inning of the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papio South senior Mariah Unverzagt pitches during the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Titans softball
Papio South huddles around the circle during their 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Baylor Gregory
Papio South second baseman Baylor Gregory (left) looks to first after catching a pop up during the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Clare Ullery
Papio South third baseman Clare Ullery (middle) throws to first while starting pitcher Mariah Unverzagt (left) and catcher Alexa Epley look on during the Titans’ 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Abby Dworak
Abby Dworak pitches for Papio South during the second inning of the Titans’ 5-3 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Shayla Warak
Shayla Warak (right, No. 15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the Titans’ 5-3 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Titans softball
Papio South meets in the circle after giving up a 2-run home run in their 5-3 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Sept. 29.