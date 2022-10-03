SOFTBALL: Monarchs' Pink Out Fundraiser Game 'more important' this year

Papillion-La Vista’s annual Pink Out Fundraiser Game on Monday, Oct. 3 was “even more important” this year as two team moms battle breast cancer.

“It’s really cool because we’ve done these cancer fundraisers since I can remember,” Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen said. “Obviously when we have a couple of moms (with breast cancer) associated with the team … it makes it even more important for them. It’s a great cause.”

Senior first baseman Haley Wilwerding’s step-mom, Brandy, and sophomore left fielder Avery Wolfe’s mom, Kristine, are both battling breast cancer, Brenda for several years and Kristine since September 2021.

“It’s very emotional for me and I’m really thankful that we’re doing a fundraiser like this because last September, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, and it’s been a long road of overcoming that,” Wolfe said.

She added that seeing the Papio softball community come together and raise awareness has “really impacted” her life.

“It just feels so loving and like I really have a place in this community,” Wolfe said.

Wilwerding said the support is “really heartwarming,” as she’s “always known” her stepmom as a breast cancer survivor.

“It’s more of just a reminder for me how strong she is, and how everyone who has breast cancer is, and I also think it’s great for the community to get together and all work for one cause through softball.”

Wolfe added that teammates have been “really supportive” and there for her.

“I was going through some emotions that I didn’t really know I had and I think it’s really turned over into this year as well,” she said. “When we were talking about this earlier this game, one of my teammates, Emmie (Wills) put her arm around me and it made me really feel like people were still there for me even though it’s been a year since the diagnosis.”

Wilwerding added that going through the experience with her stepmom battling breast cancer has allowed her to change roles with Wolfe from being the one supported to a supporter.

“I just know that our moms are going through a lot and I know we need our moms for us, but we have to be there for our moms,” Wilwerding said. “So it’s kind of like role-changing and it’s a really big thing to have to go through. I just appreciate everything that she’s doing because when she comes to practice, you wouldn’t even know that’s what she’s dealing with because she comes with a smile every day.”

In Monday’s game, Wilwerding reached base and scored twice, while Wolfe was 1-2 with a triple in the Monarchs 10-2 win in five innings over Lincoln Southeast.

Moving into district play beginning on Wednesday, both players are confident and happy with what their district looks like.

“I think our team is in a very good place,” Wilwerding said. “I think we are hitting our peak which is the perfect time, which is right now.”

“I feel very confident with our team because I think we faced a lot of adversity with the changes throughout our team,” Wolfe added. “But I think we’re really coming together right now, and I think we’re all on the same same page and seeing the same goal as our endpoint.”

Petersen added that the Monarchs need to continue to work on being consistent, and said they’ll “be fine” if they keep that mentality.