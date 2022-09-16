SOFTBALL: Monarchs rout Vikings on senior night

Papillion-La Vista celebrated senior night on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a dominant 12-0 win over Omaha North.

The Monarchs recognized a small senior class: Emma McGrath, Emmie Wills and Haley Wilwerding. The three are team captains, and head coach Todd Petersen called them “great leaders.”

“All are great players and starters, and great students,” Petersen said. “All three were big contributors the last two years and Haley is a 4-year starter which isn’t common. We will miss them on the field, but I think more so their leadership. They exemplify the character of what we want in a Monarch softball player.”

The recognitions of McGrath, Wills and Wilwerding nearly last longer than the game, as the Monarchs dispatched of the Vikings in three innings.

McGrath led off the game with a single, Wills followed with a single to score McGrath, and Wilwerding made it three straight singles with an RBI single to score Wills.

Back-to-back RBI groundouts and an inside-the-park home run by Peyton Hoelscher gave Papio a 5-0 lead after the first inning.

A two-run single by Presley Ivener was the only scoring in the second, but the Monarchs poured on five more in the bottom of the third to run-rule the Vikings.

Morgan Byrd lined a double to center, scoring two, and Wills drove in her second RBI of the night with a single. A base-loaded walk followed by an RBI single by Avery Wolfe wrapped up the 12-0 win in the third.

With the win, the Monarchs improve to 12-4 heading into the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Friday and Saturday. In pool play on Friday, the Monarchs face Platte County at noon and Millard South at 4 p.m.