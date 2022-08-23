SOFTBALL: Monarchs start hot, Titans tepid, Trojans ice cold in opening week

The offenses for both Titans and Monarchs softball erupted to start the regular season.

While the Monarchs dropped just one game, the Titans fell to .500 after the opening weekend. Their neighbors from Springfield Platteview started 0-4 but scored at least nine runs in two of those losses.

The Monarchs opened the regular season with a 12-4 win over Skutt Catholic in the home opener.

After falling behind 4-2 after the first three innings, Kaylee Pinneo hit the first of two home runs in the bottom of the fourth. Emma McGrath added an RBI single and Haley Wilwerding hit a two-run home run to center field to make it 6-4 in favor of Papio.

“Last night, we got down early and we didn't panic and we just kind of kept staying with what we have,” Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen said.

Pinneo hit her second in the bottom of the fifth, and a two-run double by Morgan Byrd and RBI single by Kamira Botos in the sixth gave the Monarchs a 12-4 lead.

Following the win over Skutt Catholic on Thursday, the Monarchs played in the Chieftain Tournament.

Against Bellevue East, Papio fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but bounced back with an RBI single by Kyla Warden and scored a second run on a passed ball.

In the top of the third inning, Emmie Wills drove in a run on a single and Kloey Hamblen added another on a sacrifice fly.

The offense poured on the runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Wills and Pinneo, and a two-run single by Botos.

Petersen said a smaller field in Papillion takes away from home runs, but it allowed the Monarchs to use their speed and drag bunts.

“We got some timely hits,” he said. “Last night early in the game, we didn't get the timely hits, and so we were down but then we just stuck with it. That's just the way it is, you're not going to get the big hit every time but you want to try to keep putting the pressure on.”

Against Elkhorn South in Friday’s nightcap, the Monarchs fell to Elkhorn South 15-4.

Through four innings, the Monarchs were tied 4-4 with the Storm, but a 10-run inning against Bertollini (nine earned) put them in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

In the earlier stages of their season, Petersen said each game has been a step up in the competition.

“So, the question is, are we going to be able to compete the same way against better teams, teams that are good?” Petersen said. “I mean, these teams that we played are good, but we understand, it's gonna get harder.”

On Saturday, the Monarchs bounced back with a pair of stellar pitching performances in wins to improve to 4-1.

In a 3-2 win over Lincoln North Star, Amanda Gibilisco allowed two runs and four hits and had five strikeouts in six innings.

Against Bennington, Bertollini allowed one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts, while Gibilisco came in for the sixth and got the win in a 2-1 victory.

Next up, the Monarchs will play Omaha Northwest on Monday and will host Omaha Marian at La Vista City Park on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. and play in the Lincoln Public Schools Softball Classic at Doris Blair Complex on Saturday.

Games will be against Skutt Catholic (4:30 p.m.), Waverly (to follow) and Lincoln Southwest (to follow Lincoln Southwest versus Skutt).

Papio South opened the regular season with a 2-0 win over North Platte and a 9-1 win over Gering in North Platte on Thursday.

Clare Ullery, Alexa Epley and Baylor Gregory had a home run each against Gering, and Ullery hit a two-run home run to provide all the offense the Titans needed against North Platte.

On Friday in the Chieftain Tournament, the Titans split games against North Platte and Lincoln East.

The offense for the Titans once again shined against the Bulldogs, surging ahead with a three-run first and nine-run second inning. Ullery led the team with four RBIs, and Emersyn Exner and Gregory had two each in a 12-4 win.

Against the Spartans, the Titans were tied at two after the first inning and at four after the third, but a four-run fifth inning sunk the Titans for their first loss of the season.

In Saturday’s games, the Titans lost to Bennington 5-2 and Lincoln North Star 6-1.

Next up for Papio South is a home game against Omaha Westview on Tuesday, and they will play at Omaha Burke on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Platteview also began their season, but started 0-4 with losses to Syracuse (12-11), Lincoln Southwest (10-4), Falls City (10-2) and South Sioux City (11-9).

Next up for the Trojans arehome games against Bellevue West and Ashland-Greenwood on Monday and Tuesday as well as a home game against York at Weeping Water on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. and in an invitational against Seward on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.