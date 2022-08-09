SOFTBALL: Papio South looks for consistency to build on recent improvement

Papillion-La Vista South softball looks to build on recent progression as they prepare for the fall season.

“We are looking to continue to build on the success we have had over the past several seasons,” head coach Tom Horton said. “We are returning six seniors and seven starters from last season. With strong leadership and experience, we hope to play with consistency and strong passion all season long.”

The Titans are looking for strong and consistent play from their upperclassmen after a final record of 14-18 with an appearance at state.

Senior third baseman Clare Ullery will lead the team from the hot corner after playing in 29 games, batting .400 with 25 RBIs and five home runs.

Horton is also looking for senior Abby Dworak to continue her strong finish from last season in the circle. Dworak was 5-5 with a 6.71 ERA in 16 appearances, and hit .385 with 15 RBIs.

Senior Laila Fiscus, who hit .370 with 18 RBIs, six doubles and two home runs, will lead the outfield. Horton expects her to be “very aggressive” at the plate.

After a season-ending injury last year, senior Mariah Unverzagt will be back in the circle after finishing 1-6 with a 7.15 ERA in 13 appearances, and hit .463 with 15 RBIs and five doubles.

“We look forward to having her back in the circle and hitting (in the) line-up as well,” Horton said.

Senior Grace Maguire hit a team-high .420 among players with at least 70 plate appearances, and drove in 21 runs with four doubles and five home runs.

Last year’s lead-off hitter, junior Baylor Gregory, returns from a season during which she batted .388 with 14 RBIs, 12 doubles and one home run.

“(She will) look to continue her offensive success while continuing her defensive presence in the middle infield,” Horton said.

This year, Horton hopes to see more consistency from the Titans.

“Last season, we played inconsistent for various reasons. I’m hoping to see our team play with more consistency and confidence this season,” Horton said.

“This off season, we have talked about playing with passion and excitement every play for every opponent,” Horton added. “ If we are able to do this, we should have some fun and success on the field.”

Papio South will start their season in the Hall of Fame Jamboree in Bellevue against Bellevue East (9 a.m.) and Omaha Burke (10:30 a.m.) on Saturday, Aug. 13.