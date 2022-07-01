SOFTBALL: Pressure at Papillion prepared Bahl for freshman success at OU

A first-team All-American, NFCA National Freshman of the Season and a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl has dealt with pressure before.

In high school, Bahl led Papillion-La Vista to three straight Class A state championships. However, the biggest lesson for her came in the Monarchs’ loss to Lincoln Southwest in the championship series in her sophomore year.

“I'm happy we did play in a lot of high intensity games,” Bahl said. “There was a lot on the line, and I flashback to my sophomore year, and we lost and we got doubled up in the championship games. And I think that had the greatest impact on me because after that, there was a flip that switch. And, ever since then, I have never allowed myself to become complacent.”

Bahl said the experience of losing in her sophomore year is something that she will take beyond the softball field and helped ease her transition to Oklahoma.

“It was not a huge transition to have that mindset, because having learned that my sophomore year of high school, that's a lesson that I'll take with me the rest of my sporting career and even in life: You can never get complacent.”

From coaching her in high school, head coach Todd Petersen had his own takeaways and lessons he learned from Bahl.

“For me to just watch it firsthand, what she does, in terms of her leadership, her ability to (understand it) doesn't matter that I'm the best player, I’m gonna be the one that's there setting up equipment for practice, taking things down,” Petersen said. “I think the other thing is the influence that she had on her teammates, where they see that, and as a coach, you try to emulate or you try to do things so that they understand how important it is to you as a coach. So it rubs off on them and vice versa, but when you see it with a player and the magnitude that the impact it has on them is just amazing.

“She had some incredible teammates on that team," he continued. "Our other captain, Brooke Dumont, who was our catcher, was very much like that … I've had really good leaders in the past, but this was off the charts what they did.”

Petersen added that he would be curious to hear what Bahl had to say about how high school softball prepared her for the college level, but has heard from other players that their “high school career is what prepared me best for college.”

For Bahl, high school prepared her a lot as she remembered needing to compete immediately as a freshman against a strong senior class.

“Right off the get go, it was 'You need to compete for your spot, you need to compete if you want to be on the field,'” she said. “And then also coach Peterson held us to really high standards and pushed us really hard in practices and everything was fast-paced. And so when I went to OU, coach (Patricia) Gasso’s practices are honestly a lot the same way. We do a lot of the same stuff. And so Coach P definitely had me ready to go just from playing for him for four years.”

Bahl continued by saying that by playing as the team with a target on their back at Papio prepared her for the same pressure playing for the Sooners.

“(I learned) just kind of accepting that pressure and that target and learning how to deal with that and use it to your advantage and use it to motivate you was something I learned to do that I definitely took with me,” she said.

From the start at Oklahoma on Feb. 10 at UC Santa Barbara -- winning pitcher in two and two-thirds innings pitched, four strikeouts -- Bahl plugged into the defending champions’ roster nearly perfectly.

Bahl’s earned run average never went above 1.09, and her impressive season (22-1 record, 205 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched, 71 hits and 27 runs -- 22 earned -- allowed, 34 walks) earned her plenty of honors, including first-team All-American, NFCA National Freshman of the Season and a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

But the journey wasn’t all smooth for Bahl, who suffered an injury to her throwing hand in early May. Expecting to miss the rest of the season, she leaned on her teammates, support system and her faith.

“My teammates and my support system were there with me for sure, because it was a roller coaster and they helped me kind of stay positive,” Bahl said. “But also just putting it in God's hands and completely surrendering to Him because things weren't going too well. Personally, I did not think I would be coming back the rest of the season to throw in the postseason the way that it was going. But then when I surrendered to the Lord, and I was like, you have the power to literally heal this arm overnight. You've worked in greater miracles than that … And he just really humbled me and reminded me of where all these abilities come from. People can get so caught up in thinking I worked hard, I deserve this, I earned this. But, honestly, it’s the good Lord that keeps you going.”

“It's pretty amazing that she was able to do what she could, because she was limited,” Petersen said. “For example, her rise ball, she could not throw that. Imagine being a pitcher at a high level and any one of the tools in your bag that you can't use. It is even harder, it'd be like a baseball pitcher that can't throw a slider or something. So that makes it even more incredible.”

Against the Northwestern Wildcats on June 2, Bahl pitched for the first time since May 6 and gave up two hits before getting the final out to close a 13-2 win.

In her first start back, against UCLA on June 6, Bahl pitched four and two-thirds innings but was the losing pitcher in a 7-3 defeat.

However, Bahl was tabbed to start in game two of the Women’s College World Series finals on June 9. After giving up two runs in the first inning, she settled in and pitched four innings as the Sooners won 10-5 and became national champions again.

Bahl said that the support of Papillion also helped her get back to being able to pitch in the Women’s College World Series.

“The support from Papillion and from back home was something I definitely felt,” Bahl said. “It was cool because a couple of times my family got together with former coaches at The Good Life and they watched the games. So just knowing that people back home were watching the games and rooting for me and knowing that those same people had my back since literally day one. It reminds me that it's so much bigger, and that they genuinely care, those people they love me for more than just being a softball player. … So it just means more when they see they've seen you and they know you outside of the softball field as well.”

Bahl said the accolades didn’t make her feel any different than before she received them, and only came because of the Sooners’ drive to win the national championship.

“I think when you are not motivated by the personal accolades, then when you do receive them, it's an honor,” she said. “But you don't let it get to your head because that's not what you're focused on. … We are a team that is focused on one goal and we go out and practice every day and we leave it all out there every day for the ultimate goal. And when you do that, then the personal accolades just happen. But it's nothing that anyone's really aiming for. That's not what our team is motivated by so it's nice to see the hard work pay off, but honestly, like I said, it doesn't really change anything.”

Seeing his former player become a national champion and rack up the individual awards was a source of pride for Petersen.

“It just was cool to see what she did and what she's accomplished,” Petersen said. “I can't say that I was totally surprised. I think that I knew she was going to come in and make an impact right away. I don't know if anybody knew that she would make the impact she did. Not only at OU, but just nationally across softball. (I’m) proud, definitely proud as her coach and knowing the type of person she is and her work ethic and everything she puts into it … She's a down-home Nebraska kid, and so it was cool to see her do that.”

Peterson added that Bahl's new star status has had a "big impact" on Papillion softball and the community in general.

“I think she's very humble but she understands how little girls look up to her, they want to be Jordy Bahl. I think she understands that because she was a young girl at one time. … I know she understands that. I would imagine she's a little surprised by how much impact she's had not just with Papillion and Papillion softball, but just across the entire state.”

“Growing up being younger, I always had older girls that I looked up to a lot and I have to thank them so much for giving me something to chase for and for something to dream after,” Bahl said. “And just knowing that I have that opportunity to have that impact on younger girls and especially one big thing for me is that I want younger girls to see that they can play at the highest level and they can win the College World Series. And you don't have to be from a softball state to do that."

Bahl said the Midwest has a blue collar work ethic where players use all of their heart, work their tails off and set their own ceilings.

"I want them to see that and I want them to do it with a humble heart," she said. "I want them to just put their head down and go to work, not be too flashy or anything but just work and I want to have the same effect on the younger players that the older players had on me.”

“I know she tries to embrace it as much as she can,” Petersen said. “And then she's trying to be a college kid, I think she understands that kind of comes with the territory a little bit. … We're lucky here in Nebraska and Papillion to have someone like Jordy Bahl representing us and she's gonna be amazing no matter what she ends up doing. So it's really cool to watch. I'm just gonna sit back and be a fan.”

Petersen also believes that Bahl has a high ceiling and will make an impact no matter how successful she is or what she does.

“I believe she's going to be the face for USA softball in the future,” Petersen said. “I believe she has goals to play for Team USA. I think she will assess what she chooses to do. I know she's driven to go back to OU and win three more national championships, things like that … She's a lot more than that. I think whatever she ends up doing, she's gonna make a huge impact on the people she's around in our society … Softball’s one of the avenues that she can use to do that.”

Bahl, however, is focused on the moment.

“I don't want to look behind, I don't want to look ahead, I just want to be in every moment, be where my two feet are and give that time everything,” she said. “Like I said, the big thing for me is to leave it all out there, and at the end of the day, don't have any regrets, don't wish that I gave more. But just have peace of mind and knowing that I left it all out there and just see where that takes me.”

