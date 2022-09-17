SOFTBALL: Saturday's Papio Invite games canceled due to rain

Bracket play in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 17 due to rain and standing water at Papillion Landing.

Papio was scheduled to face Lincoln North Star in the second-place semifinals, while Papio South was set to play Millard North in the first-place semis.

On Friday, the Monarchs lost 6-2 to Platte County before routing Millard South 12-5.

In the loss to the Pirates, Carly Bertolini gave up six earned runs in the loss.

Against the Patriots, senior Haley Wilwerding and junior Kamira combined for seven RBIs. With a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth, the Monarchs offense exploded for six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

The Monarchs (13-5) next play at Millard South on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

The Titans won both game, coming from behind in a 6-5 win over Lincoln Southeast before defeating Millard West 9-3.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Papio South strung together five singles out of six batters, the last being a walk-off RBI single by Kinsely Stover.

Late drama was the case in the win over the Wildcats also, with the game tied at three heading into the fifth.

Clare Ullery singled to drive in two to get the scoring started, and after an RBI single by Grace Maguire, a fielders' choice and error scored two more.

A double play with no outs scored Maguire to wrap up the Titans scoring in a 9-3 win.

The Titans (15-7) next host Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:45 p.m.