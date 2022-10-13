SOFTBALL: Slugfest ends in heartbreak as Papio South's season ends in Hastings

Papillion-La Vista South's season ended with a 14-13 loss to Millard North in a slugfest at the state tournament in Hastings on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Titans opened the scoring with an 8-run first inning, with RBI singles coming from Shayla Warak, Emersyn Exner and Gabi Miranda, and a two-run double by Kinsely Stover. The other runs scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Baylor Gregory.

But the Mustangs stayed in the game with a four-run bottom of the first, and hit a pair of two-run homers in the second in a six-run inning to take a 10-8 lead.

Abby Dworak took over for Mariah Unverzagt in the circle, and mainly limited the Mustangs for the next four innings, giving up just two runs.

In the top of the fifth, Laila Fiscus sent a two-run home run over the right field fence, to give Papio South a 12-10 lead.

But another two-run shot by Millard North evened the score before a scoreless sixth inning.

Addison Quesenberry homered to center field to give the Titans a one-run lead in the seventh, but the Mustangs evened the score with an RBI double.

Two straight walks (one intentional) loaded the bases. On a full count, Dworak walked in the winning run as the Titans' season (20-14) ended after just two games in Hastings.

In game one, the Titans lost to Gretna.

Gretna 9, Papio South 0

No. 1 Gretna had a parade of home runs in their 9-0 win over No. 8 Papio South in the first round of the state tournament in Hastings.

After back-to-back singles and a walk, senior Faith Mills lined a grand slam over the left field fence to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Three batters later, fellow senior Ansley Gydesen drove a two-run homer to left.

As she’s done for much of the season, Jensen shut down the Titans in the circle and hit a three-run home run in the fourth as the Dragons began a run at a state tournament championship (and an undefeated season) with a 9-0 win.

Papio South next plays on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Millard North, facing elimination. The Titans defeated the Mustangs twice in District A4 to punch their ticket to state.