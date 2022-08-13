SOFTBALL: Titans flex offensive firepower after tight start in preseason

Papillion-La Vista South softball overcame a tight start in their first scrimmage of the season against Bellevue East, making adjustments to tie the Chieftains 3-3 and win 16-3 over Omaha Burke in the second game.

The Titans will open the regular season at North Platte against the Bulldogs (2:30 p.m.) and Gering (4 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 18 before playing in the Chieftain Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s games will be against North Platte (2 p.m.) and Millard North (4 p.m.), while Saturday’s games will be determined by placement in the pool.

In the Hall of Fame Jamboree against Bellevue East and Omaha Burke, Papio South fell behind on an RBI single via bunt by right fielder Zoe Keene in the bottom of the second inning.

But the Titans answered back with a two-run double by senior Clare Ullery and pushed the lead to 3-1 after an error in the top of the third.

“She's (Ullery) consistent in all she does and she has a great approach,” head coach Tom Horton said. She has a great mindset and she's a long ball hitter.”

Horton added that he expects Ullery to do a great job for the Titans, and he plans on regularly batting her third or fourth in the lineup.

“She's always been the leader on the offensive side and when she's doing well, the team usually follows suit.”

The Titans allowed two runs on an error in the bottom of the fourth, and the game was called early while tied at three for time limit.

In the second game against Omaha Burke, the Papio South offense erupted for 16 runs in a commanding win.

The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but the Titans scored on a triple by Laila Fiscus, double by Ullery, four straight hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded, a three-run home run by Ullery and a two-run double by Emersyn Exner to wrap up a 12-run first inning.

Burke got two runs back in the second, but Papio South added four in the bottom of the second, and after three outs in the top of the third, the Titans won 16-3.