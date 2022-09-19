SOFTBALL: Titans need cleaner play as rally falls just short in top-10 matchup

No. 8 Papio South needed cleaner play as a late rally came up just short after an early grand slam put them in a deep hole in a 6-4 loss to No. 4 Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.

Titans head coach Tom Horton said he was "pleased" with the adjustments they made after a third-inning grand slam to left field by Kennadi Borngrebe to break a scoreless tie.

"They jumped out on us, I mean that grand slam, that always hurts," Horton said. "But we stayed the course and they kept battling at the plate all night long, which is what I really appreciated."

Horton said starting pitcher Mariah Unverzagt, who is pitching a broken wrist on her right (throwing) arm after tearing her LCL in her left leg midway through last season, hit all her spots.

"She kept (Elkhorn South) off balance with her off-speed (pitches)," Horton said. "We had a couple of miscues that allowed them to have extra runners and that kind of got us a little bit. Her performance was good, (but) our defense, as always got one or two things we need to clean up a little bit."

Horton admitted that Unverzagt's screwball pitch on the grand slam might not have been far enough inside, but said Borngrebe is a "good hitter" who took advantage of a "possibly missed pitch."

But the mistakes by the defense, one of which allowed a runner to load the bases with one out before the grand slam a hitter later, translated to runs.

Already down 4-0, an infield single that could have been the third out kept the inning going, and back-to-back RBI doubles extended the Storm's lead to 6-0.

With the broken wrist, Unverzagt got off to a slow start this season, but is getting better and stronger as the season goes on.

"The team looks to her," Horton said. "She's been our starter for four years, she's been in the circle since she was a freshman."

Horton added the Titans are missing her bat in the lineup (.468 last year), but he is proud of their ability to fight and stay in games.

On Friday in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, the Titans erased a 5-3 sixth-inning deficit to Lincoln Southeast.

"They fight through it, and they kept the energy all the way through," Horton said. "It's something that we keep talking about all year is that they have to bring the energy. Even with the grand slam, we don't want to give up that emotion piece of it. So they did a good job of staying in and we were pleased, disappointing that we lost, but pleased with the way they performed."

With two outs down 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth, a fielders' choice and walk put runners on first and second. Second baseman Baylor Gregory and right fielder Kinsley Stover hit back-to-back RBI singles, before center fielder Laila Fiscus drove in two with a double.

The rally ultimately fell short, and Papio South only got one baserunner on during the last two innings in a 6-4 loss, dropping the Titans to 15-8.

Moving forward, Horton said the Titans need to "clean things up."

"When you play the top teams, you can't have mistakes, you can't have errors," he said. "And so that's kind of our big push right now is to try to clean those things up so that we can compete at this level."

That challenge will continue in the Titans' next game, another top-10 matchup against No. 9 Millard West on the road on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.