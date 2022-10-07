SOFTBALL: Titans win three elimination games, cruise back to state in winner-take-all

OMAHA -- Papio South won three elimination games on Thursday, Oct. 6, the last of which was a 7-0 win over District A4 hosts Millard North to punch their ticket to Hastings.

In game one facing missing out on the state tournament, the Titans cruised past Bellevue East 10-2. Clare Ullery and Shayla Warak combined for five RBIs.

The Titans then played the host Mustangs, facing elimination with a loss.

Gabi Miranda opened the scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the second, but the Mustangs responded with two in the third.

Baylor Gregory delivered an RBI single, with Addison Quesenberry scoring on the hit and Kinsley Stover on an error to give Papio South a 3-2 lead.

Quesenberry drove in Ullery with a sac fly to double the lead in the fifth, and an RBI single by Ullery (with Laila Fiscus scoring on the throw) gave Papio South a 6-3 lead heading into the seventh.

But senior Mariah Unverzagt had to work for the final three outs, as the Mustangs cut the deficit to 6-5 with one out. With a runner on second, Unverzagt got a pop up but the final play was made at the plate as Emersyn Exner threw out the potential game-tying run at the plate to preserve the win and send the Titans and Mustangs to a winner-take-all.

Papio South had to wait until the third inning to score, but scored two each in the third-fifth innings, with RBIs coming from Gregory (2), Stover (2), and a two-run inside-the-park home run by Exner.

"I thought more for my team and not just individual self, where I most want to hit it, and I thought, I need to move and advance these runners," Gregory said.

"We had a lot of really good team at bats," Titans head coach Tom Horton added. "They focused on the game plan they worked on, their hard line drives, they got runners on and then they moved them around, and they did a great job getting their jobs done."

An error scored the final run in the seventh, and Abby Dworak closed out a 7-0 win in the circle to send the Titans to the state tournament.

"It's crazy. I mean, I'm just so proud of everyone. I knew we could do it and we could get here," Dworak said. "I just pitched as best as I could. I took everything, gave them us nothing and I just pitched my heart out."

"It means a lot because we came from having to win the districts to be able to move on and I feel like there's a lot of emotion, this game was over emotion and just overall individual talent, and I feel like we really showed that," Gregory added.

For Horton, getting back to state is "very exciting" after all the work they put in.

"These kids worked hard all season they kept their nose to the grindstone and they kept going at it," Horton said. "I mean, we had really hard practices the last week and a half to stay focused to get through districts and hopefully punch our ticket so it's very, very exciting."

The state tournament will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Hastings.