SOFTBALL: Trojans aim to learn from mistakes in winless start

A tough start to the season has given Platteview the opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

The Trojans have started the season without a win in six games, most recently an 15-0 loss to Ashland/Greenwood in their second home game. The Trojans have also fallen to Syracuse (12-11), Lincoln Northwest (10-4), Falls City (10-2), South Sioux City (11-9) and Bellevue West (18-0).

Head coach Aaron Lingle hopes his team can learn from their mistakes, he doesn’t want them to “focus too much on mistakes.”

“You got make sure that they've got the positives in there too,” Lingle said. “And then we've got to build on that to keep the mental toughness.”

Through the rest of the season, Lingle’s expectation for the Trojans is to maximize their potential.

“We're young,” he said. “We don't really know where that (potential) is. But we're obviously not there yet. So we just have to keep building on that and see where we can get to.”

One of those young players, freshman Khloe Hartman, will be a leader in that charge as she already bats in the lead-off spot. Lingle said she is “very strong in the field in the batter's box.”

Pitching is also an area where the Trojans have shown positive signs but still have room to improve.

“(Junior) Grace (Beaty) and (freshman) Paisley (Peklo) have done a good job pitching,” Lngle said. “A little inconsistent, that's one thing we've got to be more consistent there from the circle. And then from there, we're just trying to build everybody else up so right. Those are our leaders.”

The Trojans’ season continues with a home game against York at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at Weeping Water High School.