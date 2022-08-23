SOFTBALL: Ullery's 5 RBIs lead as Titans slug Wolverines in home opener

Papio South broke out of a brief slump with a 12-2 slugging of Omaha Westview in their home opener on Tuesday night.

"It's always exciting, especially with the seven seniors that we got, they were very excited about getting started tonight and they were all able to get in and produce and they had a good time with it," Titans head coach Tom Horton said. "So it's good to get to get that thing started here at home but offense looked good really top to bottom."

Although starting pitcher Mariah Unverzagt struggled through the first inning, allowing a run, the offensive outburst began with RBI singles by senior third baseman Clare Ullery and Emersyn Exner to take back a 2-1 lead.

Then, in the second inning, Unverzagt settled down on the mound and the Titans nearly batted around, scoring the first of five runs on an RBI double by center fielder Laila Fiscus.

Uverzagt was pulled after the inning, which Horton said was for pitch count ahead of their next game, at Omaha Burke on Thursday at 5 p.m.

“(Unverzagt) did a good job,” Horton said. “She came in, she worked ahead after the first inning a little bit. She was able to spot (pitches) really well. She spotted the way we were asking her to she hit her spots that we needed to.”

Ullery then stepped up to the plate and unleashed her fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to straight away center field. She said the home run felt “really good” knowing that her hard work has paid off.

“A lot of my time in the offseason has worked out, paid off, so that's really good,” Ullery said.

Alexa Epley rounded out the inning with a two-run single to increase the advantage to 7-1, though she was thrown out at second base.

Rounding out a five-RBI night, Ullery hit a two-run single in the third inning to push the lead to 9-1.

“She's the emotional, inspirational hype person,” Horton said. “She loves the game. She loves the team. And that's kind of just how she's playing, it's free and loose. I mean, she's a big stick. She's a great ballplayer and we just kind of let her go.”

RBI doubles by Shayla Warak (who Horton said has been on a tear but hitting “right at everybody”) and Addison Quesenberry after the Wolverines scored a run pushed the lead to nine in the bottom of the fourth. Lead-off hitter Baylor Gregory’s RBI single ended the game at 12-2 in the fourth.

With the win, the Titans improve to 4-3 and head into their next game at Omaha Burke on Thursday at 5 p.m.

To keep winning after losing three at the Chieftain Tournament last weekend, Horton said the Titans need to play well offensively and in the circle, and play clean.

“Coming out of those losses over the weekend was just at this level, this type of competition that we play, we got to be clean,” he said. “And so that's just kind of what we're focused on is being consistent, playing clean.”