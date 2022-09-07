SOFTBALL: Unverzagt strikes out 14 in 2-1 win over Bellevue East

BELLEVUE -- Papio South senior Mariah Unverzagt struck out 14 Bellevue East hitters in a 2-1 win for the Titans in extra innings on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Titans got the scoring started in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded walk by Emersyn Exner.

The Chieftains answered right back in the bottom half with an RBI single by Breanna McMurtry.

For the next six innings, Unverzagt and Bellevue East starter Alisha McMurtry went out for out, and the game went to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Titans center fielder Laila Fiscus started on second base, and quickly stole third. Fiscus then scored on an error by Chieftains catcher Val Fitzgerald.

Unverzagt had to get through a jam to close out the game in the bottom half. With a runner on second to start, a sacrifice bunt by Alisha McMurtry moved Brynn Fredrich up to third.

After back-to-back intentional walks, Unverzgt faced bases loaded with one out. At the plate, Fitzgerald grounded out to Clare Ullery, who stepped on third and fired to first base to record the game-ending double play.

With the 2-1 win, the Titans improve to 10-5 and next play against Omaha Westside in the Metro Conference Tournament at Papillion Landing on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Chieftains drop to 5-9 and will also play in the Metro Conference Tournament beginning Thursday.