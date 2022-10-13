SOFTBALL: Updates from Hastings for Monarchs, Titans

Latest updates for Papillion-La Vista and Papio South from Hastings.

Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn South 9 (8 inn.)

An eighth-inning walk-off single by Presley Ivener kept the Monarchs season alive and eliminated the Storm.

Next up, Papio plays Gretna at 11:30 a.m., with the loser going home and the winner playing Marian for the state championship.

Papillion-La Vista 16, Millard North 4 (3 inn.)

The Monarchs absolutely smashed the softball in a 12-run win over the Mustangs, who just eliminated the Titans.

Millard North opened with a two-run top of the first, but Papio fired right back.

A pair of two-run homers by Kloey Hamblen and Emmie Wills followed by errors and a wild pitch gave the Monarchs a 8-2 lead after one.

Senior Haley Wilwerding really opened the lead with a grand slam in the second, as the Monarchs surged ahead to a gaping 13-2 lead.

The Mustangs hit a pair of solo shots to trim the deficit to nine, but in the bottom of the third, Monarchs seniors Emma McGrath (2) and Wills hit a pair of home runs to close a 16-4 win.

Papio next plays Elkhorn South tonight around 7 p.m.

Millard North 14, Papio South 13 (Titans eliminated)

Papillion-La Vista South's season ended with a 14-13 loss to Millard North in a slugfest at the state tournament in Hastings on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Titans opened the scoring with an 8-run first inning, with RBI singles coming from Shayla Warak, Emersyn Exner and Gabi Miranda, and a two-run double by Kinsely Stover. The other runs scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Baylor Gregory.

But the Mustangs stayed in the game with a four-run bottom of the first, and hit a pair of two-run homers in the second in a six-run inning to take a 10-8 lead.

Abby Dworak took over for Mariah Unverzagt in the circle, and mainly limited the Mustangs for the next four innings, giving up just two runs.

In the top of the fifth, Laila Fiscus sent a two-run home run over the right field fence, to give Papio South a 12-10 lead.

But another two-run shot by Millard North evened the score before a scoreless sixth inning.

Addison Quesenberry homered to center field to give the Titans a one-run lead in the seventh, but the Mustangs evened the score with an RBI double.

Two straight walks (one intentional) loaded the bases. On a full count, Dworak walked in the winning run as the Titans' season (20-14) ended after just two games in Hastings.

Marian 6, Papillion-La Vista 2

The No. 6 Monarchs started with RBI singles by Kamira Botos and Haley Wilwerding to take a 2-0 lead through three innings, but the No. 2 Crusaders scored five in the sixth.

With a 6-2 loss, the Monarchs drop into the elimination bracket, where they faced Millard North on Thursday facing elimination.

Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5

The Monarchs opened their 30th straight state tournament with a 6-5 win over the No. 3 Storm in Hastings, holding off a late rally.

Kamira Botos opened the scoring with an RBI double to center, with a second run scoring on an error. Amanda Gibilisco drove in another with a sacrifice fly to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

Kloey Hamblen scored on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Maizey Carpenter, who drove in Hamblen again with an RBI triple in the top of the fourth.

With a 5-0 lead, Papio increased the advantage on an RBI groundout by Gibilisco.

The Storm got a run back in the bottom of the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh.

Elkhorn South scored three on a single by Kennadi Borngrebe, but the Monarchs opened their drive for a 17th state championship with a 6-5 win.

Gretna 9, Papio South 0

No. 1 Gretna had a parade of home runs in their 9-0 win over No. 8 Papio South in the first round of the state tournament in Hastings.

After back-to-back singles and a walk, senior Faith Mills lined a grand slam over the left field fence to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Three batters later, fellow senior Ansley Gydesen drove a two-run homer to left.

As she’s done for much of the season, Jensen shut down the Titans in the circle and hit a three-run home run in the fourth as the Dragons began a run at a state tournament championship (and an undefeated season) with a 9-0 win.

Papio South next plays on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Millard North, facing elimination. The Titans defeated the Mustangs twice in District A4 to punch their ticket to state.