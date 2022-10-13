SOFTBALL: Updates from Hastings for Monarchs, Titans

A pair of two-run homers by Kloey Hamblen and Emmie Wills followed by errors and a wild pitch gave the Monarchs a 8-2 lead after one.
Senior Haley Wilwerding really opened the lead with a grand slam in the second, as the Monarchs surged ahead to a gaping 13-2 lead.
The Mustangs hit a pair of solo shots to trim the deficit to nine, but in the bottom of the third, Monarchs seniors Emma McGrath (2) and Wills hit a pair of home runs to close a 16-4 win.
Papio next plays Elkhorn South tonight around 7 p.m.
Millard North 14, Papio South 13 (Titans eliminated)
Papillion-La Vista South's season ended with a 14-13 loss to Millard North in a slugfest at the state tournament in Hastings on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Titans opened the scoring with an 8-run first inning, with RBI singles coming from Shayla Warak, Emersyn Exner and Gabi Miranda, and a two-run double by Kinsely Stover. The other runs scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Baylor Gregory.
But the Mustangs stayed in the game with a four-run bottom of the first, and hit a pair of two-run homers in the second in a six-run inning to take a 10-8 lead.
Abby Dworak took over for Mariah Unverzagt in the circle, and mainly limited the Mustangs for the next four innings, giving up just two runs.
In the top of the fifth, Laila Fiscus sent a two-run home run over the right field fence, to give Papio South a 12-10 lead.
But another two-run shot by Millard North evened the score before a scoreless sixth inning.
Addison Quesenberry homered to center field to give the Titans a one-run lead in the seventh, but the Mustangs evened the score with an RBI double.
Two straight walks (one intentional) loaded the bases. On a full count, Dworak walked in the winning run as the Titans' season (20-14) ended after just two games in Hastings.
Marian 6, Papillion-La Vista 2
The No. 6 Monarchs started with RBI singles by Kamira Botos and Haley Wilwerding to take a 2-0 lead through three innings, but the No. 2 Crusaders scored five in the sixth.
With a 6-2 loss, the Monarchs drop into the elimination bracket, where they faced Millard North on Thursday facing elimination.
Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5
The Monarchs opened their 30th straight state tournament with a 6-5 win over the No. 3 Storm in Hastings, holding off a late rally.
Kamira Botos opened the scoring with an RBI double to center, with a second run scoring on an error. Amanda Gibilisco drove in another with a sacrifice fly to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Kloey Hamblen scored on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Maizey Carpenter, who drove in Hamblen again with an RBI triple in the top of the fourth.
With a 5-0 lead, Papio increased the advantage on an RBI groundout by Gibilisco.
The Storm got a run back in the bottom of the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh.
Elkhorn South scored three on a single by Kennadi Borngrebe, but the Monarchs opened their drive for a 17th state championship with a 6-5 win.
Carly Bertollini
Papillion-La Vista sophomore Carly Bertollini pitches during the Monarchs 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Monarchs meet
The Monarchs huddle outside the dugout during their 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Peyton Hoelscher
Monarchs junior Peyton Hoelscher slides into third base during the Monarchs 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Todd Petersen
Papillion-La Vista head coach Todd Petersen (middle) talks to freshman Maizey Carpenter (left, No. 6) and Peyton Hoelscher during the Monarchs 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Kyla Warden
Papio senior Kyla Warden claps after hitting an RBI single during the Monarchs 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Emmie Wills
Papio senior Emmie Wills swings during the Monarchs 8-1 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Aug. 19.
Monarchs softball
Monarchs softball meets in the circle during their lone loss, 1-0 to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 2, in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic at Papillion Landing.
Emma McGrath
Papio senior Emma McGrath (middle) with her parents before the Monarchs' 12-0 win over Omaha North on senior night Thursday, Sept. 15.
Emmie Wills
Papio senior Emmie Wills (middle) with her parents before the Monarchs' 12-0 win over Omaha North on senior night Thursday, Sept. 15.
Haley Wilwerding
Papio senior Haley Wilwerding (middle) with her parents before the Monarchs' 12-0 win over Omaha North on senior night Thursday, Sept. 15.
PLV seniors
Papillion-La Vista softball seniors (from left to right) Haley Wilwerding, Emmie Wills and Emma McGrath on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Avery Wolfe
Papio sophomore left fielder Avery Wolfe swings during the Monarchs’ 10-2 win over Lincoln Southeast on Monday, Oct. 3.
Haley Wilwerding
Papio senior Haley Wilwerding (middle) greeted by Presley Ivener (left) after scoring during the Monarchs' 10-2 win over Lincoln Southeast on Monday, Oct. 3.
Monarchs softball
Papillion-La Vista celebrates a first-inning two-run home run by Kamira Botos during the Monarchs 10-2 win over Lincoln Southeast on Monday, Oct. 3 in their annual Pink Out Fundraiser Game.
Emma McGrath
Papio senior Emma McGrath tosses her bat after hitting a two-run home run during the Monarchs' 10-0 win over Grand Island in District A-7 at Millard West on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Monarchs softball
The Monarchs huddle around home plate after a two-run home run by Emma McGrath in the
Gretna 9, Papio South 0
No. 1 Gretna had a parade of home runs in their 9-0 win over No. 8 Papio South in the first round of the state tournament in Hastings.
After back-to-back singles and a walk, senior Faith Mills lined a grand slam over the left field fence to open the scoring in the bottom of the third. Three batters later, fellow senior Ansley Gydesen drove a two-run homer to left.
As she’s done for much of the season, Jensen shut down the Titans in the circle and hit a three-run home run in the fourth as the Dragons began a run at a state tournament championship (and an undefeated season) with a 9-0 win.
Papio South next plays on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Millard North, facing elimination. The Titans defeated the Mustangs twice in District A4 to punch their ticket to state.
Clare Ullery
Papio South senior Clare Ullery (middle, No. 13) stomps on home plate surrounded by teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the Titans 12-2 win over Omaha Westview on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Papio South third baseman Clare Ullery (middle) throws to first while starting pitcher Mariah Unverzagt (left) and catcher Alexa Epley look on during the Titans’ 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Clare Ullery
Papio South third baseman Clare Ullery delivered eight total RBIs for the Titans in their games against Bellevue East and Omaha Burke in the Hall of Fame Jamboree in Bellevue on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Mariah Unverzagt
Last season, Papillion-La Vista South qualified for the state tournament. But all Mariah Unverzagt could do was watch and cheer from the bench. This year, she’s hoping to help the Titans return.
Baylor Gregory
Marian's Charity Curtis (17) tags out Papillion-La Vista South's Baylor Gregory (7) at first base during the game on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papillion-La Vista South's Mariah Unverzagt (12) takes a moment during the game against Marian on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papillion-La Vista South’s Mariah Unverzagt (12) watches her team warm-up between innings during the game against Marian on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Tom Horton
Papio South head coach Tom Horton (left, visiting the circle during the Titans’ 14-7 loss to Lincoln Pius X on Friday, Sept. 2) remembers Kaiti Williams as a fierce competitor. Williams, a former Papio South player, is memorialized in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic, played at Papillion Landing Sept. 2-3.
Kennadi Borngrebe
Elkhorn South pitcher Kennadi Borngrebe (middle) stands in the batters’ box during the Storm’s 6-4 win over Papio South on Monday, Sept. 19. Borngrebe hit a grand slam in the third inning.
Laila Fiscus runs
Papio South center fielder Laila Fiscus runs to first during the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Laila Fiscus
Papio South center fielder Laila Fiscus (left) stands on second base after hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning of the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papio South pitcher Mariah Unverzagt (right) runs off the field after recording an inning-ending strikeout in the first inning of the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Mariah Unverzagt
Papio South senior Mariah Unverzagt pitches during the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Titans softball
Papio South huddles around the circle during their 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Baylor Gregory
Papio South second baseman Baylor Gregory (left) looks to first after catching a pop up during the Titans' 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Clare Ullery
Papio South third baseman Clare Ullery (middle) throws to first while starting pitcher Mariah Unverzagt (left) and catcher Alexa Epley look on during the Titans’ 6-4 loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 19.
Abby Dworak
Abby Dworak pitches for Papio South during the second inning of the Titans’ 5-3 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Shayla Warak
Shayla Warak (right, No. 15) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the Titans’ 5-3 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Titans softball
Papio South meets in the circle after giving up a 2-run home run in their 5-3 loss to Gretna on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Clare Ullery
Papio South senior Clare Ullery (right), greeted by Baylor Gregory (No. 7), smiles after scoring during the Titans' 8-0 win over Bellevue East on in District A-4 at Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Titans softball
Shayla Warak (left) and Grace Maguire (middle) greeted by Clare Ullery after scoring during Papio South's 8-0 win over Bellevue East in District A-4 at Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
