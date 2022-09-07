Storm Chasers announce 2023 regular season schedule

In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers have announced their 2023 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 season will open on Friday, March 31, at Victory Field in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Indians. The first home series at Werner Park begins April 4 vs the Toledo Mud Hens. The Storm Chasers will end the regular season on the road with a six-game set against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.

The Chasers' 2023 schedule includes matchups with all nine of their International League West opponents as well as two International League East opponents. The 150-game schedule will include 138 games with International League West teams and 12 games against International League East teams.

The Chasers will play their I-80 rivals, the Iowa Cubs, a total of 24 times throughout the 2023 season, with two six-game series at Werner Park (April-11-16 and June 28-July 3) and two six-game series at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Atlanta Braves affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, makes its first trip to Werner Park for a six-game series April 18-23.

Game dates are subject to change. Find the complete 2023 schedule at tinyurl.com/stormchasers2023.