SWIMMING & DIVING: Papillion-La Vista co-op aims to build on strong finish with heavy losses

Papillion-La Vista swimming and diving had a strong finish last season, with several qualifying for state. The co-op aims to build on that success this year.

Landon Orth led the way with a second-place finish in boys diving, while Lily Sherman was among the first-dive cuts in girls diving.

The biggest loss for the Titans-Monarchs co-op will be from the girls gold-medal 200-yard medley relay, which will have to replace all four legs (Gracie Cunningham, Olivia Dendinger, Elizabeth Ford and Teresa Cavanaugh).

Dendinger also won the 200 individual medley, and Ford finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Among returners, Orth and Sherman stand out, along with Miles Graham, who finished second in the boys 200 IM consolation final.

Leah Erlbacher, Keira Promes and Danielle Barrera-Bojanski return from a fifth-place girls 200 freestyle relay team.

Other stand-outs listed by head coach Nick Baker are Evan Click, Cody Gross and Noah Doane. Their main goal is to build on their strong finish last season.

“Our growth this season will be in response to our challenges that we will need to overcome. We lost many seniors, and six of them were state champions during their career,” Baker said. “We will be looking for our younger swimmers to step up and fill in those roles.”

The co-op begins competition on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Lincoln Southeast.