SWIMMING: Papio co-op continues strong start with dominant girls win at Lewis Central

Papillion-La Vista’s swimming and diving co-op continued a strong early-season run with a comprehensive girls win over Omaha Duchesne and a tie between the boys and Lewis Central on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Beginning the week at Lewis Central on Tuesday, the Monarchs-Titans co-op faced the Titans and the Omaha Duchesne girls after winning comfortably at Lincoln Southeast (boys 129-54, girls 97-85) on Dec. 1

The Papio co-op boys earned 84 points, equal to Lewis Central, with winners being Noah Doane (100-meter breaststroke), Cody Gross (100 back), Logan Miller (50 free) and Evan Click (100 and 200 free). The 200 medley relay (Doane, Miller, Gross, Sam Lee) also won their race.

On the girls side, Papio put on a dominant performance, winning 110-60. Leading the way were the Promes sisters, Isabella winning the 50 free and Keira finishing first in both the 100 and 200 free.

Danielle Barrera-Bojanski won the 200 IM, and Leah Erlbacher the 500 free. Papio swept the top two spots in two of the relays, the 200 free (first: Erlbacher, Addie Bigelow, Addison Miller, Isabella Promes; second: Keira Promes, Rylie Horner, Charlotte Gifford, Emily Mazur) and 200 medley (first: Erlbacher, Mazur, Barrera-Bojanski, Isabella Promes; second: Gifford, Marti Warrior, Keira Promes, Sheridan Conroy).

The week continued with a traingular at Omaha Burke with Lincoln Southwest on Thursday.