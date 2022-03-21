TRACK & FIELD: Comprehensive season preview after opening weekend

The track season is underway in Papillion, as the Papio Monarchs and Papio South Titans competed in the invitational at College of St. Mary on Saturday, March 19, and the Platteview Trojans boys and girls teams both finished first in the invitational at Concordia University on Friday, March 18.

For the Monarchs, the boys finished second overall and the girls finished third. In individual events, the Monarchs won the girls 400-meter dash (Emily Crawford), girls and boys discus throws (Caroline Carrico and Andrew Schmitz), and boys shot put (Schmitz).

“Being the first meet and over spring break it was a good meet,” Papio girls head coach Dana Janssen said. “It was a small meet but it was great for our kids to get out and compete. We had a solid start for our 4x400 team they came out right where they left off from last year.

“The strength of our team is we have so many returning athletes in almost every event that they will be ready for meets and not have as many butterflies this year as they did last. We also have great team chemistry with the coaches and athletes where they kids know what the coaches’ expectations are and the kids hold each other accountable.”

“Our strengths should lie in the throws this year as we have a strong contingent of senior throwers who should be among the best in the state top to bottom,” Papio boys head coach Joe Pilakowski said before the season started.

Second place finishes came in the boys shot put (Will Hubert) and discus throws (Spencer Smith), and the Monarchs earned third place in the shot put (Smith) and Kyle Ingwerson gave them a clean sweep in the boys discus throw.

“We are also looking forward to seeing what we can do in the throws, after meet one we have a solid group of girls who will compete with the rest of the state for sure," Janssen said.

The Monarchs also finished third in shot put and discus (Dannika Rees).

In the other events off the track, second place finishes came in the girls pole vault (Eden Ford), boys high jump (Akeem Ferguson), boys pole vault (Ben Bowen), boys long jump (Cooper Curtis and boys triple jump (Curtis). The Monarchs also finished third in girls triple jump (Maya Zoucha) and boys pole vault (A.J. Reiner).

On the track, the Monarchs finished second in boys 60m hurdles (Jesse Malone), and third in girls 1600 (Grace Colbert) and boys 200 (Ferguson).

“Our biggest challenge is that we will be very young in numerous events on the track this year due to graduation in 2021,” Pilakowski said. We expect to be strong in the throws and throughout the season we hope to improve on the track where we think we can score some varsity points by the end of the season.”

“Our team expectations are that our kids improve each week and enjoy the sport of track and field,” Janssen said. “Our goals are simple. Work as a team and keep the culture positive and strong.”

Janssen expects Morgan Glaser, a returning qualifier in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump, to stand out this season.

The Monarchs’ next meet will be on Thursday, March 24 in an invitational at Doane University.

Their cross-town rivals, the Papio South Titans competed in both the CSM invitational on Saturday, as well as the Elkhorn South invitational on Friday.

On Friday, the Titans had first place finishes in the girls 4x400 and 4x800 relays, girls 300 hurdles (Bethany Schumacher) and boys discus throw (Caiden Fredrick). Second place finishes came in the girls 3200 (Hayden Gigstead), girls 800 (Marissa Garcia), girls 300 hurdles (Tessa Arnold), girls 1600 (Deavion Deleon), boys shot put (Fredrick) and boys 4x400 relay. The Titans also had third place finishers in boys 4x800, girls and boys 4x400 relays, girls 4x100 relay, girls 100 hurdles (Rome Bridger), boys 400 dash (Cael Mensah), and boys 800 (Dakota miser).

“We kind of treat these first meets as learning experiences and we’re not too wrapped up in final results,” Titans girls head coach Jerrid Johansen said. “We’re really young compared to the last couple years.”

Boys head coach Sean McLaughlin also organizes a “fairly young team,” but he is “excited for where we are.”

“In terms of what our guys did in the first two meets, we came out healthy, that’s the number one thing, and after going through spring break and having a lot of different absences for various reasons, I’m really thrilled with the progress we’ve made in the short time as well as the future looking forward for a lot of our kids.”

Progress was made as the Titans went from four first-place finishes to six in the College of St. Mary’s Invitational (more athletes were able to participate on Saturday because of DECA on Friday). The first place finishes came in the girls 60 hurdles (Grace Pham), girls 4x400 relay, girls pole vault (Olivia Brodersen), boys 60 (Anthony Jones), boys pole vault (Michael Johnson) and boys triple jump (Connor Cochran).

The Titans earned second place finishes in the girls 60 (Pham), boys 800 (Kirk Bramwell) and boys 4x400 relay, while finishing third in girls 60 hurdles (Madeline Krska), girls 4x800 relay, girls pole vault (Emma Bichler) and boys high jump (Matthew Krussick).

McLaughlin praised Fredrick for breaking a school record in the discus throw and personal record in the shot put on Friday, and gave props to Dakota Miser and Kirk Bramwell for their performance in the distance runs. John Feidler, Bo Crews, Anthony Jones and Jamison Allen and Cael Mensah also stood out to McLaughlin.

“All the names I’ve mentioned look really good,” McLaughlin said. “It’s just for us, statewide we’re in trouble, I can’t lie. We’re gonna have some good invitationals like we did this week and we’re excited, but there’s gonna be, when it comes time in May, people are gonna look at us like, oh my gosh, they’re not very good, when actually we’re doing really well, it just doesn’t matter.”

As a team, the girls finished in fifth and the boys finished third. McLaughlin said a challenge for his team this year will be the toughness of the competition.

“The fact that other teams and other kids around the state are so good,” McLaughlin said. Although distance running has been a strength in the past for the Titans, McLaughlin added, “There’s a possibility that all the distance state records get broken this year in Class A. And it’s not just one kid, it’s like four or five, six, seven. We were joking around here Saturday after the track meet that we can break our school’s 4x800 record and still get fifth.”

“Areas of improvement that we know about will be the throws,” Johansen said about the girls team. “Discus and shot put are just low on numbers... The throwing events are a concern for us, those will be an area that we have to grow throughout the season. And then another one will be those longer sprints, getting kids to buy into the 200, mainly the 400... So that’s going to impact our 4x400 relay as well.”

For strengths, Johansen mentioned the performances of Deleon, Pham and Brodersen in their events during the invitationals, and he expects Maria Kempsen and Zaidah Lightener to stand out as well. Hurdles, the 1600 and the jump events (long, triple and high) will also be strengths.

“There’s a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there who are who are going to be key contributors, but that’s going to take us a while to figure out who they are and what exactly they’re going to be doing for us this spring.”

Johansen said the Titans are concentrating on “loving the process” and trying to figure things out and improve and have things figured out by the Metro conference season.

“I’m not gonna say we’re gonna win it, but we just want to be a competitive team, be one of those top two to three teams at the Metro Conference meet,” Johansen said.

For the boys team, McLaughlin said they won’t know who they are until metros or districts because they’re young.

“We’re gonna see a lot of minor leaps and bounds and so in terms of expectations, I just want our kids to go out and compete and that’s the thing we love about our team,” McLaughlin said. “They’re all great kids who work really hard in practice and we’re just excited to see them compete and see where they finished last year compared to what’s going on this year.”

McLaughlin added that they will celebrate PRs and medals, and by the end of the year, he hopes they’re getting the “absolute best that we can” regardless of “outside factors that dictate how you scored.”

“But that’s not the point, that’s not the focus of our season this year,” McLaughlin said. “Our focus is on us and doing the best that we can, and if we do that, who can argue if our season is successful or not?”

McLaughlin concluded his interview with the Papillion Times by giving a shout-out to his coaching staff of Kyle McMahon, Shannon Stenger, Matt Peitz, Dale Walker, Trent Lyons, Jim Simpson and Jamie Burr.

“A lot of people say they have the best staff in the state, which is BS,” McLaughlin said. “I’m very fortunate with the people I get to work with day in and day out because they care about kids and they’re really good at their job.”

The next meet for the Titans will be on Friday, March 25 at Doane College, and they will also host an invitational on Thursday, April 14.

Meanwhile, the Platteview Trojans girls and boys teams both won the Concordia University Invitational on Thursday.

Before the season, boys head coach Kevin Wilson said some challenges will be depth and inexperience, while strengths will be in sprints, jumps, distance and relays. Athletes that stand out to Wilson are Ezra Steward, Mitchell Rudie, Ben Alexander and Connor Millikan in sprints; Hayden Fjell in throws, Chase Wienk in high jump, Jacob Rehbein in jumps, and A.J. Raszler in distance. Wilson also mentioned Jared Kuhl, Michael Wiebelhaus and Ethan Golda for being in their first year of track. Wilson expectation for the season came true in their first meet: “We should be in contention for team titles at all our invites.”

The Trojans next meet will be on Friday, March 25 at Waverly against Ashland-Greenwood at noon.

