TRACK & FIELD: Deleon, Kimpson lead Papio South girls to second place finish in Metros

Deavion Deleon and Maria Kimpson led Papio South's girls track and field team to a second place finish in the 2022 Omaha Metro Conference Championships on Tuesday, May 3 at Omaha Burke.

Kimpson was named Field Athlete of the Meet with a first-place and personal record pole vault of 12 feet, 5 inches, putting her into the top five all time in the state.

"I honestly didn’t know how close I was to the top 10 and it feels pretty unreal to be in the top five at this point," Kimpson said. "I’ve worked very hard and I’m so glad I could show it at the metro meet! Titles and medals aren’t my main goal, although it’s pretty exiting, I’m just glad I get to go out and continue to better myself and compete with some awesome girls."

"She's been a rock in the field events all year and I don't think she has been beaten yet this year," head coach Jerrid Johansen said. "We always expect that from her."

In other field events for the Titans, Clare Ullery finished third in the shot put with a new PR by about 18 inches.

"That was a huge lift for us as well," Johansen said.

Deleon's versatility was on full display Tuesday, which she said comes from different focuses in workouts.

On the track, Deleon ran first in the girls 4x800m relay (second place), second in the 4x400 (fifth), finished second in the 800m and fourth in the 1600.

"We'll have some weeks where we focus more on the 800 paces, some where we do more mile paces," Deleon said. "I don't think I ever do 400 work because that's kind of at the end, whatever I have left. I feel like my training definitely prepares me for it."

To not just be prepared but consistently finish high (which she has done all season), Deleon said she takes it one race at a time.

"If you think about the workload before, you can get overwhelmed by how much you have to run," she said. "I took it one race at a time. I obviously have my different race plans for each of them, so I just tried my best to hit each race plan as the day went on."

Deleon will look to keep the momentum going into districts by taking care of her body and make sure she's "in the best shape possible to do what I know I can do at state."

Of her team's second place finish, Deleon is "very proud."

"I feel like before this we've been, not shy but we definitely have taken it safe," Deleon said. "Like no one's taking risks, but today I feel like everyone performed really, really well and I think it just gives us a confidence boost. It shows us we can compete with the big teams at state."

Of Deleon, Johansen said she's been "solid all year," but is "finally back to 100% healthy."

"(She's) taking care of things," he said. "She ran four races today and every one of them was outstanding. She definitely stepped up today and lead us on the track."

Aside from Kimpson and Deleon, Johansen also praised pole vaulters Olivia Broderson (third) and Emma Bicheler (seventh) who both set PRs and provided valuable points for the Titans.

In the 100m hurdles, the Titans finished second, fourth and sixth (Grace Pham, Madeline Krska and Rome Bridger).

Zaidah Lightener finished fourth in the 100 and Olivia Rosenthal was fifth in the 800 to provide more important points for the Titans.

The boys finished eighth with 42 points, as the girls doubled their score with 84 and finished second.

Next up, the Titans will face a loaded slate against Lincoln Southwest and Pius X at Millard South on Tuesday, May 10 in the districts, after the Papillion Times's print deadline.

"It's just a beast," Johansen said. "So main (focus) is keep the good vibes going, keep the good feelings going. Make sure we recover from the day... just get back to work this week and see what happens next Tuesday."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.