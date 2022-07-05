TRACK & FIELD: Kitrell takes over for Johansen as Titans girls head coach

With Jerrid Johansen moving to the college level as the new track and field head coach at the College of St. Mary’s, Ashleigh Kitrell takes over the Papillion La Vista South girls program.

“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the track & field program at College of Saint Mary and work with student-athletes who love the sport as much as I do,” Johansen said in a press release. “CSM has demonstrated a commitment to fielding championship-caliber programs.

“I look forward to working with people from all areas of the college to try and develop a competitive and successful program.”

With several state medalists returning, Johansen certainly hasn’t left the cupboard bare for Kitrell.

“I am most excited about the opportunity to work with a large group of girls,” Kitrell said. “I will be hands-on coaching the sprints, but I am really looking forward to being in a position where I can be involved with every member of the team. I am also thrilled with the position the team is in. Coach Johansen did a phenomenal job equipping the sprint crew in terms of how to run and what to expect as part of a high level program. There’s a young but solid group returning and I think there’s a great opportunity to build them up.”

A 2021 graduate from Ohio University after transferring from Nebraska-Lincoln, Kitrell ran several different distances for the Bobcats and made it as far as the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I East Regionals in her senior season.

The native of Oakland, Neb., will have somewhat of a homecoming to eastern Nebraska as she takes over the Titans girls track and field program.

“I am expecting to continue the success that the Titan program has had and hopefully seek out some small areas of weakness in order to guide the girls in getting closer to what they are capable of,” Kitrell said. “I already know I have the best staff including Jeremy Haselhorst, Jamie Burr & Jim Simpson. I know much support & encouragement can be expected from those individuals in terms of how we will navigate the girl’s track season together.”

