TRACK & FIELD: Monarchs host Dennis Smith Invite, show resiliency; Titans also compete

PAPILLION -- Papillion-La Vista hosted the Dennis Smith Invitational on Thursday, April 19, and girls head coach Dana Janssen said the Monarchs showed resiliency in the meet.

"Resilient, that's the word we'll use on (our performance)," Janssen said. "Mainly because we had to do a lot of substitutions because we had a lot of kids that had to step up and take other positions for kids who were injured... We did a lot of mixing and matching, and overall, kids did a good job of stepping up and being resilient."

Janssen added that hosting the invite was "very special" because of the connection to the program.

"One of our coaches, it's named after his dad and he's a very special man," he said. "He's very nice, kind, did a lot for the school. So to honor him to be able to have this meet is fantastic, plus we have good competition in and out. You can see that on both boys and girls side."

"We honor Dennis Smith, who's been a longtime educator in our district, gave us over 30 years of his life to the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools," boys head coach Joe Pilakowski added about the meet that has been around for "at least a quarter-century."

"It's really nice for us to be able to honor our kids and have our kids come work and compete and do well and to really be able to showcase all the kids that we have," Pilakowski said. "From kids that are going to help with the meet on the track, to the people that are going to help with the scoreboard, to our timers, to our helpers, it's just really nice to be able to showcase all of our kids and all the talents that they have."

In the meet, the Monarchs were able to win the girls discus throw (Dannika Rees) and boys shot put (Andrew Schmitz).

Second place finishes came in the girls high jump (Zoe Peterson), girls discus (Caroline Carrico), girls 400 (Lily Ziebarth) and girls 800 (Sydney Kotz)

The Monarchs also had third place finishes in the girls 3200 (Grace Colbert), girls 400 (Becca Campbell) and boys 1600 (Ethan Mann).

For Papio South, wins came in the girls pole vault (Maria Kimpson), girls long jump (Zaidah Lightener), girls (Marissa Garcia, Olivia Rosenthal, Kaitlyn Swartz and Deavion Deleon) and boys (Dakota Miser, Kirk Bramwell, Michael Stamps and Quin Karas) 4x800 relays and girls 400 (Bethany Schumacher).

The Titans also had second place finishes in the girls long jump (Rome Bridger), girls 100-meter dash (Lightener), boys 3200 (John Fiedler) and girls 4x100 (Brooklyn Riggles, Aurora Griffin, Grace Pham and Lightener).

Third place finishes also came in the girls (Pham) and boys (Anthony Jones) 100, and the girls (Rosenthal) and boys (Dane Oliver) 800.

Thursday's meet was an excellent showcase of Papillion-La Vista, though the meet was called just before the final races, the 4x400 relays, because of lightning in the area.

The next meet for the Monarchs will be in the Metro Conference Championship at Omaha Burke on Tuesday, May 3. The Titans will compete at Bellevue West on Monday, April 25 at 3 p.m., after the Times's print deadline.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.