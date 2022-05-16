TRACK & FIELD: Papio South dominates list of state qualifiers from Papillion

Between Papillion-La Vista and PLV South in Class A and Platteview in Class B, the Titans have a large advantage in number of state qualifiers in the 2022 NSAA Track & Field State Championships.

The championships will be competed at Omaha Burke on May 18-19.

Papio South

The Titan boys will be represented by: sophomore Jameson Allen (400-meter dash, 4x400 relay), senior Kirk Bramwell (4x800), senior Connor Cochran (triple jump), junior Bo Crews (3200), junior Caiden Fredrick (discus, shot put), junior Michael Johnson (pole vault), junior Quin Karas (1600, 4x800), senior Casey Kruger (800), sophomore Cael Mensah (4x400), senior Dakota Miser (800, 4x400), senior Dane Oliver (4x800), senior Jaden Quelette (300 hurdles), junior Cam Ralston (400, 4x400), senior Matthew Scarpello (discus), junior Michael Stamps (4x800) and freshman Matt Valenta (300 hurdles).

Meanwhile, the Papio South girls will be represented by: freshman Breylee Botts (300 hurdles), sophomore Rome Bridger (long jump, 100 hurdles), senior Deavion Deleon (800, 1600, 4x400), sophomore Kamryn Exner (4x800), freshman Marissa Garcia (4x800), sophomore Sydney Horn (4x400), senior Maria Kimpson (pole vault), freshman Madeline Krska (100 hurdles), sophomore Zaidah Lightener (long jump, 100), senior Grace Pham (100 hurdles, 100 dash), senior Olivia Rosenthal (800, 4x800, 4x400), junior Bethany Schumacher (400, 300 hurdles, 4x400), sophomore Kaitlyn Swartz (1600, 4x800) and junior Clare Ullery (discus, shot put).

The Titans have one of the state’s best track and field programs with 30 combined individual entries and four relays.

Papio

The cross-town rival Monarchs have almost as many girls entries (15 to 17) than Papio South, and fewer boys entries (8 to 13).

For the girls, the Monarchs will be represented by: freshman Becca Campbell (400, 4x400), sophomore Caroline Carrico (discus), sophomore Emily Crawford (400, 4x400), sophomore Morgan Glaser (high jump, 100 and 300 hurdles), senior Sara Glaser (100 and 300 hurdles), senior Sydney Kotz (800, 4x400), junior Emma McGrath (300 hurdles), junior Lindsay Miller (100, 4x100), junior Dannika Rees (discus), sophomore Kyla Warden (shot put), sophomore Ciara Williams (4x100), senior Lily Ziebarth (400, 4x400), sophomore Zoucha twins Dru (4x100) and Maya (triple jump, 4x100).

The Monarch boys are represented by sophomore Cooper Curtis (long jump), sophomore Jesse Malone (110 and 300 hurdles), sophomore Ethan Mann (1600), junior Braelin Morton (long jump) and seniors Andrew Schmitz (discus, shot put) and Spencer Smith (discus).

Platteview

The Trojans of Platteview in Class B have 13 total individual entries and four relays.

For the girls, Platteview will be represented by junior Isabel Clarke (3200, 4x800, 4x400), sophomore Isabelle Derby (200), senior Kaitlyn Jeffrey (long jump, triple jump), sophomore Olivia Lawrence (1600, 4x800, 4x400), freshman Lydia Stewart (4x800), sophomore Hannah Tagel (4x400), sophomore Emily Weibelhaus (4x800, 4x400) and junior Brooke Williams (100).

The Trojans boys will be represented by freshman Jaxon Adams (high jump), junior Ben Alexander (4x400), freshman Brandon Bills (4x100), sophomore Noah Davis (pole vault), junior Ethan Golda (4x100), junior Connor Millikan (400, 4x400), senior Jacob Rahbein (long jump), sophomore Aaron Raszler (3200), senior Mitch Rudie (400, 4x100, 4x400) and junior Ezra Stewart (400, 4x100, 4x400).

