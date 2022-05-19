TRACK & FIELD: Papio South thrower sets PR by 10 feet, wins Class A boys discus

OMAHA -- Papio South junior discus thrower Caiden Fredrick set a PR by ten feet in the prelims before winning the Class A discus throw at the NSAA State Track & Field Championships at Omaha Burke on Thursday.

On his first throw, Fredrick fouled and then threw 151-foot-8 on his second attempt, which wouldn't have been enough to make the top nine for the final.

However, thanks to some calming words from coach Matthew Pitz, Fredrick recovered.

"I just had to relax," Fredrick said. "I was talking with my coach and he was just like, just calm down, you can do it. So coach definitely helped me a lot and a lot of the other throwers I was talking to, they were like, man, you got it, don't worry about it. They were being really supportive and it's great to throw with all those guys."

On his third and final attempt, Fredrick threw 185-foot-6, breaking his own personal record by ten feet.

"When I released it, it felt good," he said. "I was struggling with my first two throws. I let that (third) one go, that felt pretty good, but I didn't really know how far it was. And then they said 185, and I just got so excited because it was really cool."

Papio South senior teammate Matthew Scarpello also made the top nine and threw his best distance, 160 feet, on his first throw in the finals but finished ninth.

