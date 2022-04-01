TRACK & FIELD: Platteview hosts invite, girls and boys finish fourth

Platteview girls track and field head coach Christina Elder called hosting Friday's invite "pretty incredible" as the Trojans welcomes 13 of the best track programs in NSAA Class B.

"This is a really big invite, and being able to host and see all these different schools that are super high level state caliber competition (is great)," Elder said. "That at our home places, the vibes are super high."

Elder went on to add that the "awesome crowd" gave her athletes the motivation they needed to push themselves to several top three finishes.

"Knowing that there's a bunch of people cheering for you and your community is here, and our community always shows up to cheer our track meets, which is amazing. I think that that gives a lot of electric feel to the kids and that was awesome."

Beginning with the throwing events, boys head coach Kevin Wilson said the team didn't perform "up to standard," but excused it for being early in the year.

In the other field events, the Trojans won the girls long jump (Kaitlyn Jeffrey), and finished second in the same event (Hannah Tagel) along with the girls high jump (Kate Rosland).

"Kate Rosland has been working really hard in the high jump and was really close to winning and got second," Elder said. "I think she's waiting on a (personal record), she's gonna get that five-feet (jump) soon."

Elder also said the performances of Jeffrey and Tagel were "awesome," as both earned PRs in the long jump. Jeffrey also earned a third place finish in the girls triple jump to round out the Trojans top-three places in field events, and Tagel added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

Jeffrey rounded out her performance with second-place finishes in the girls' 100-meter hurdles.

"She wasn't even feeling good today," Elder said. "She kind of came down with a cold and so she just comes out and she just is a jack of all trades. She's on the four by one, she's a triple jumper, she's a hurdler, and she's able to always compete at the highest level. (And) it's her senior year, so seeing her be so successful at all of her different events is just super thrilling to watch so she contributes big time point wise, so awesome."

In the 100-meter dash, Isabelle Derby and Brooke Williams finished third and fourth, and Elder was impressed by the sophomore Derby.

"She had a huge PR in 100 and came out slow, and she still got third overall," Elder said. "And the same thing with the 200," where Derby finished fourth, "she did super well, placed there. She ran awesome and then contributed to the 4x100."

Elder was also proud of her team overall for "a lot of PRs" in the 400 and 200.

Rounding out the girls events, the 4x400 relay team (Tagel, Emily Wiebelhaus, Isabel Clarke and Olivia Lawrence) finished in second.

"I'm just so proud of them," Elder said. "I mean, because Hannah just hammered it, awesome split and she's only a sophomore. And she ran her fastest split that she's ever ran. And then the other three girls are our distance runners and two of them, Izzy and Olivia, had a really heavy day today with a two mile and the mile.

"They came back and ran a fast four by four. And just seeing them compete as a team is the biggest thing for me as a coach is to see them just come out and race and compete. And they had their best time of the season too."

For the boys track team, the highlight was a 1-2-3 sweep of the 400 dash by Ezra Stewart, Connor Millikan and Mitch Rudie.

"I think on the 400 meter dash, you're talking about kids (from other schools) that were in the meet and in the race that were state placers last year and for us to finish one, two and three was definitely impressive," Wilson said.

Wilson added he thinks the team has room to improve in the 400 and the 4x400 relay, which was without Millikan and included Michael Wiebelhaus making his first appearance in the event.

Also in the original plans, which were impacted by injuries and disciplinary reasons, Stewart was tabbed to run in the 200, but even without Stewart, the Trojans still won the event thanks to Rudie. The senior beat his PR by two-tenths of a second.

Rudie thought the overall performance of the team went "really well," and he was proud of the efforts of Stewart and Millikan.

"Connor Malkin in his first race in the open 400 he ran and got second. Ezra came back, this is first open 400 of the season and won the thing and then just beating Waverly, we kind of showed them we're here to play, there's three of us."

Rudie, along with similar responses from Wilson and Elder, was grateful for the home crowd throughout the meet.

"I like (the home crowd)," Rudie said. "You have everyone coming out for the meet... it's also fun to compete with your teammates."

A.J. Raszler rounded out the boys' top-three finishes with a second place in the 3200, and in the final race of the day, the 4x400 team (Rudie, Wiebelhaus, Ben Alexander and Stewart) finished second.

Going into the rest of the season, which continues next on Thursday, April 7 at Nebraska City, Wilson said depth will be a concern for the Trojans, but they will benefit from a home meet on April 21 and the district meet at home on May 10.

"I don't want to say I was disappointed with our team score because I knew we were down kids," Wilson said. "So I knew we were going to be a little bit lower. But I still think that we can compete in every invitational that we're in.

"(Depth has) always been our issue out here. We have some good athletes and we have some fast kids, but we just don't have a lot of depth. Other than that, we should be good all year."

