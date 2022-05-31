TRACK & FIELD: State qualifiers aplenty for Platteview, Papio teams

The 2022 spring season in track and field for Platteview and the Papillion-La Vista schools resulted in plenty of state qualifiers and improvement from all three.

Coaches from the three programs were asked about their top performers and best area(s) of improvement.

Papillion-La Vista

Boys head coach Joe Pilakowski

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"Senior Andrew Schmitz had great performances all year long in the shot (put) and discus throwing 55-feet-3 and 157-feet-9 respectively and qualifying for State in both events. Jesse Malone also made huge strides in the hurdles placing fifth at State in the 110 High Hurdles and becoming our fastest sophomore hurdler in school history. Sophomore Ethan Mann qualified for state and ran under 4:30 for the 1600, running 4:29 earlier this year."

Pilakowski added that Malone made the biggest strides for the Monarchs.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"Our biggest improvement was our support of each other throughout the season. Athletes stepped up to support each other through the highs and lows of our season like never before. It was truly great to see."

Girls head coach Dana Janssen

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"We had several girls who stood out this year for us: Morgan Glaser who was a multi-event kid, she ran the hurdles both 100 and 300 and qualified for the state meet, placing fourth in the 300s. She also was a high jumper for us and also placed eighth at the state meet. Dannika Rees and Caroline Carrico were the main cogs for us in the throws. They both placed at several meets all year and keep that going for us at state in the discus, Dannika third place and Caroline sixth place. Our sprinters were led by Lindsay Miller who qualified for the state meet and was a part of the 4x100 relay who placed eighth at the state meet, along with Ciara Williams, Dru Zoucha, and Maya Zoucha. The mid-distance crew was a solid group for us this season, Emily Crawford, Lily Ziebarth, Sydney Kotz and Becca Campbell all were a part of the 4x400 relay team along with individually qualifying in their respective events of the 400 and 800. Our hurdle crew was very solid this season also. Emma McGrath came on strong at the end of the year in the 300, qualifying for the state meet, and Sarah Glaser qualified for the state meet in the 100 and 300 hurdles."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"This team this year really came together as a family working through highs and lows as the season went. We knew that to overcome any obstacles that we faced this season we would have to do it together as one team with one goal. Be the best version of us that we can and the marks and times would come."

Papio South

Boys head coach Sean McLaughlin

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"Obviously, Caiden Fredrick stood out. He did not lose a single discus competition all year. He didn't have the best mark going into state, but he had beaten everyone multiple times, except for the North Platte kid. He just finds a way to rise to the occasion. He now holds both school records for shot put and discus. Our middle distance and distance crew took huge steps forward at the end of the spring. Our 4x400 relay of Jameson Allen, Cael Mensah, Dakota Miser and Cam Ralston and our 4x800 team of Quin Karas, Casey Kruger, Dakota Miser and Dane Oliver ran great over the last few weeks of the season. Casey and Dane were coming off of injuries and ran through the pain at districts and state. We also had Kirk Bramwell and Michael Stamps on those teams at Metros and districts. Connor Cochran improved his triple jump PR by two feet and just missed the medals at state."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"We were a very young and inexperienced team. The gains we made over the year are going to be a great springboard into next year. Of the 16 boys that qualified for the state meet, 9 are underclassmen. We also had several near misses at districts for underclassmen, so we are really excited about our future."

Girls head coach Jerrid Johansen

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

"The performances and the improvement of our seniors really stood out to me, especially late in the year. Maria Kimpson was the All-Class Gold Medal winner, and set the State Meet record in the Pole Vault. Deavion Deleon and Olivia Rosenthal were our standouts on the distance squad, winning three medals apiece at the State Meet. And Grace Pham medaled in both the 100m Dash, and the 100m Hurdles at the State Meet, becoming the first Titan athlete to do so."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"As a group, we just kept getting a little bit better each week. We knew that we were going to have some growing pains because our roster was very young this year, but we kind of hit rock bottom at our home meet, the Titan Classic, when we were beaten by over 60 points by Lincoln East. Our kids were resilient and came back better the very next week, and we put together our best performance at the Metro Conference Meet in finishing second to a really good Omaha Westside group."

Platteview

Boys head coach Kevin Wilson

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"Ezra Stewart, state medalist in sprints and relays; Mitch Rudie, state medalist in sprints and relays; Connor Millikan, state medalist in sprints and relays, Jared Kuhl in sprints and relays; Ethan Golda in sprints and relays, state qualifier in throws; Mike Wiebelhaus in sprints and relays; Ben Alexander, state medalist in sprints and relays; Reiman Zebert in hurdles and long jump; Jacob Rehbein in high jump, state medalist in long jump; Chase Wienk in high jump, Noah Davis, state qualifier in pole vault; Brandon Bills in pole vault, state qualifier in relays; AJ Raszler state qualifier in distance; Jaxson Adams state medalist in high jump."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"As a team/individuals we made big strides from the beginning to the end of the season despite a cold and windy spring. Times and distances didn't necessarily show that until the end of the season. A few of those were the 1600m relay (Ezra, Connor, Ben, Mitch) and 400m relay (Ethan, Mitch, Brandon, Ezra) at state. Both relays were the fastest we have run in years. Ezra getting back under 50 seconds in the 400m. Jared Kuhl in the 100m. Jaxson Adams in the high jump. Noah Davis in the pole vault. Jacob Rehbein in the Long Jump. Reiman Zebert in hurdles and long jump. Andrew Dierking (and) AJ Raszler in distance."

From the Platteview girls track team, state qualifiers were Kaitlyn Jeffrey (long jump, triple jump), 4x800 relay team (Lydia Stewart, Emily Wiebelhaus, Isabel Clarke, Olivia Lawrence), Brooke Williams (100m dash), Clarke (3200), Isabelle Derby (200), Lawrence (1600), and the 4x400 relay team (Hannah Tagel, Wiebelhaus, Clarke, Lawrence).

