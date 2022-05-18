TRACK & FIELD: Titans pole vaulter sets new state meet record at state championships

OMAHA -- With a vault of 12 feet, 6 inches, Papio South senior Maria Kimpson set a new Class A state meet record at the NSAA Track & Field State Championships at Omaha Burke on Wednesday.

Kimpson came into the state championships with the highest vault of 13 feet, and said she felt the nerves coming into the competition.

"I was honestly a lot more anxious than I should have been," she said. "Because I knew I have those heights within reach, but I was glad I didn't let it get to me too much."

"I could definitely tell she was more anxious than previous meets," Papio South pole vault coach Trent Lyons added. "But the number one goal is coming here to be a state champion and not worry about a certain height because she's gotten 13 (feet)... She was a little anxious, but got her to calm down and she performed very well. Super, very proud of her."

Kimpson didn't start vaulting on Wednesday until the height reached 10-foot-6, but had to use her second attempt at 12 feet before she completed the height of 12-foot-6 while Gretna sophomore Tayler Evans came up short after three attempts.

"It was awesome," Kimpson said. "I do think a few months ago, I didn't even think this was within reach. So it was really awesome, it definitely wasn't my greatest ever but I'm really glad."

On three attempts to set the all-class record of 13-foot-1, Kimpson came up just short but "sent it."

"I have it within my reach, so I knew I could do it," she said. "But I mean, it's alright this time around."

"She's worked extremely hard all year long, jumping in the winter," Lyons said. "And then she started off the year strong and the weather was kind of suspect this spring, but she really made strides at the end of the year. So super proud (of her) to come in here and be consistent with that 12-6 (to) 13-foot mark."

Kimpson said "I honestly don't know," when asked about why she didn't think winning state was within reach.

