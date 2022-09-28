Union Omaha launches military discount for season tickets

Season tickets are now on sale for Union Omaha's 2023 season at Werner Park.

Benefits of becoming a season ticket member include priority on postseason and other future ticket events, limited-edition season ticket member gifts, invites to exclusive events, discounted season parking passes and access to the Jack Daniel’s Club for Midfield, Diamond Club and Field Level seat members, according to a news release. In addition, season ticket members can also qualify for tuition assistance at Bellevue University through the club’s partnership.

This year, Union Omaha becomes the first League One club to offer a military discount program for season tickets. The program gives veterans and their families the chance to attend Owl matches at a discounted rate reserved for service members past and present.

Military discount season ticket members will receive all the same exclusive benefits offered to regular members. For more information or to sign-up, contact Josh Sindelar at joshs@unionomaha.com.

“Our season ticket members are as important to the success of this club as any group,” Union Omaha general manager Peter Marlette said in a release. “We have a strong base of dedicated members but need to continue to grow it to ensure a successful 2023 on the field."

The next home match at Werner Park will be Oct. 8 against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Find more information at unionomaha.com.