Union Omaha launches military discount for season tickets

Season tickets are now on sale for Union Omaha's 2023 season at Werner Park.
Benefits of becoming a season ticket member include priority on postseason and other future ticket events, limited-edition season ticket member gifts, invites to exclusive events, discounted season parking passes and access to the Jack Daniel’s Club for Midfield, Diamond Club and Field Level seat members, according to a news release. In addition, season ticket members can also qualify for tuition assistance at Bellevue University through the club’s partnership.
This year, Union Omaha becomes the first League One club to offer a military discount program for season tickets. The program gives veterans and their families the chance to attend Owl matches at a discounted rate reserved for service members past and present.
Military discount season ticket members will receive all the same exclusive benefits offered to regular members. For more information or to sign-up, contact Josh Sindelar at joshs@unionomaha.com.
“Our season ticket members are as important to the success of this club as any group,” Union Omaha general manager Peter Marlette said in a release. “We have a strong base of dedicated members but need to continue to grow it to ensure a successful 2023 on the field."
The next home match at Werner Park will be Oct. 8 against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Find more information at unionomaha.com.
1 of 22
Kevin Piedrahita
Union Omaha goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita, pictured taking a free kick, made history by scoring the first goal by a goalkeeper in League One history in Los Buhos' 4-1 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Noe Meza, Chavany Willis, Dion Acoff and Alex Bruce
Union Omaha players -- from left, Noe Meza, Chavany Willis, Dion Acoff and Alex Bruce -- celebrate after Willis' winning goal in the 67th minute of a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Union Omaha's Hugo Kametani (No. 10, left) beaten to a loose ball by Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre in the first half of the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Kemal Malcolm (No. 11 wearing black) gets a shot just past John Pulskamp but without enough power to find the back of the net in Union Omaha’s 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Union Omaha players (wearing black) walk back to their end of the pitch after Sporting KC’s second goal of the game in the Owls’ 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Union Omaha's Joseph Brito (No. 8 wearing black) fights through a pair of Sporting Kansas City defenders during a 6-0 loss to SKC in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Union Omaha goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita, pictured taking a free kick, made history by scoring the first goal by a goalkeeper in League One history in Los Buhos' 4-1 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Peter Burtnett
Noe Meza
Noe Meza (No. 7 wearing black) holds off a Northern Colorado Hailstorm opponent during the 1-1 draw on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Werner Park.
Peter Burtnett
Noe Meza
Noe Meza (No. 7) runs in celebration after scoring the opening goal in Union Omaha’s 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Werner Park.
Peter Burtnett
Noe Meza, Chavany Willis, Dion Acoff and Alex Bruce
Union Omaha players -- from left, Noe Meza, Chavany Willis, Dion Acoff and Alex Bruce -- celebrate after Willis' winning goal in the 67th minute of a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players applaud the away supporters after their 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Hugo Kametani
Union Omaha's Hugo Kametani (No. 10, left) beaten to a loose ball by Sporting KC's Kayden Pierre in the first half of the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Kemal Malcolm
Kemal Malcolm (No. 11 wearing black) gets a shot just past John Pulskamp but without enough power to find the back of the net in Union Omaha’s 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players (wearing black) walk back to their end of the pitch after Sporting KC’s second goal of the game in the Owls’ 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha
Union Omaha warms up before their 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha
Union Omaha players stand for the national anthem before their 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha
Union Omaha fans were in full force in Kansas City for the team's 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha Fans
Union Omaha fans fill their allotted away end during the Owls' 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Joseph Brito
Union Omaha's Joseph Brito sends in a corner kick during a 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Joseph Brito
Union Omaha's Joseph Brito (No. 8 wearing black) fights through a pair of Sporting Kansas City defenders during a 6-0 loss to SKC in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.
Peter Burtnett
Corey Hertzog
Corey Hertzog (No. 9, right) celebrates scoring the game-winning goal in the 77th minute of Union Omaha victory over Forward Madison at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 31
Peter Burtnett
Corey Hertzog
Union Omaha players celebrate Corey Hertzog’s (No. 9, middle) game-winning goal in their 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Peter Burtnett
Gabriel Claudio and Emir Alihodzic
Emir Alihodzic (No. 2, right) and Gabriel Claudio (No. 5) defend a Forward Madison player during the first half of Union Omaha’s 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Peter Burtnett
J.P. Scearce header
Union Omaha midfielder J.P. Scearce (middle, wearing white) fights to win a header against Richmond Kickers. Richmond won the match 3-2 on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Werner Park.
Peter Burtnett
J.P. Scearce
J.P. Scearce scores for Union Omaha from the penalty spot in a 3-2 loss to Richmond Kickers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Werner Park.
Peter Burtnett
Union Omaha huddle
Union Omaha huddles before the start of the second half of their 3-2 loss to Richmond Kickers on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Werner Park.
Peter Burtnett
Hertzog penalty
Union Omaha forward Corey Hertzog (No. 9) scores a penalty for his 100th professional goal in a 1-1 draw against Greenville Triumph on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Peter Burtnett
Corey Hertzog
Union Omaha forward Corey Hertzog (No. 9) reacts to missing a missed shot in the second half of a 1-1 draw to Greenville Triumph at Werner Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.