Union Omaha, Special Olympics team up to sign 25 players to unified team

Union Omaha welcomed 25 members to its inaugural unified soccer team before a home-and-away exhibition series with Forward Madison.

In partnership with Special Olympics Nebraska, the unified team brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play together. The athletes were announced Friday, July 1, during a media day event, where they signed official contracts and were welcomed by the club's fans.

“Union Omaha is so happy to see this group of athletes compete representing our club and our city,” Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette said in a news release. “I was at both of the tryouts and saw a lot of potential in each of the players that were selected. I can’t wait to see what the coaches can do with this group of athletes.”

The unified team will visit Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 26, before taking the pitch at Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 31, for a rematch with Forward Madison's unified team. The club's professional teams will play each other those days as well.

The unified soccer series was created this year between the clubs in conjunction with their respective state's Special Olympics organizations. It's the first of its kind within the United Soccer League.

The aim of the unified teams is to foster social inclusion through sports training and competition.

“Special Olympics Nebraska is very appreciative of the relationship we have developed with Union Omaha,” said Nate Parks, vice president of programs. “The signing day event was very special, and Union Omaha has made all of our athletes feel like they are part of the club. We can’t wait to get after it against the team from Special Olympics Wisconsin and Forward Madison FC.”

The 25 member roster includes three Sarpy County players: defender Jack Irwin of Bellevue, midfielder Isiah Pope of Papillion and forward Seth Reisdorff of Papillion.