VOLLEYBALL: Cougars seasons end in subdistrict defeats at Platteview

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. – The seasons ended for both Omaha Gross and Bellevue Cornerstone in the first round of subdistricts on Monday, Oct. 24 at Platteview High School.

For Gross, they faced another Cougars, Conestoga, in the 4/5 matchup in Subdistrict C1-2. Head coach Julie Cortinas said her Cougars struggled with serving (six service errors) and getting into the match in the first set.

“It just took us a while to pull it together,” Cortinas said. “We fought back down from 23 to 17 (in the second set), and we got up to 23-25 but they just waited too long to fight back.”

Omaha Gross was able to win the third set, 25-20, but ultimately made more errors down the stretch in a 25-11 loss in the fourth set.

In her first season in charge, Cortinas’ biggest takeaway was that “they were a great group of girls.”

“They ended fighting together, I'm proud of them for that,” Cortinas said. “I think they overcame a lot of adversity this year. They had to fight for every single game, and with our schedule, that was not easy.”

Cortinas also admitted there are “a million things” she would do differently, but was proud of the team as a whole, especially both seniors, Maria Connealy and Olivia Persing, and the freshman for stepping up.

For the other Cougars in Bellevue, Cornerstone was swept by a “very good” Ashland-Greenwood (25-20, 25-4, 25-13).

“They did a lot of things well, and it took us a while to adjust and we adjusted well with our lineup but they were a very good team,” Cornerstone head coach Angie Klein said.

Klein added that her Cougars have to work on fundamentals to push the team to "different heights."

"We have a lot of freshmen, so my takeaway is there's a lot of good things that are gonna happen," Klein said. "We learned to be a team this year, which is awesome... But we made history this year in a couple of categories that we wanted to reach so I'm super proud of the girls all the way from the seniors to the freshmen."

Seniors Addy Boltz and Jada Matson were "superb" for the Cougars.

"Two superb seniors that people look at and they wouldn't think as much, but those girls had heart and they have passion, and they played well," Klein said.

The Cornerstone head coach also looks forward to the future of freshmen Ella Hood and Faith Mintum.

"As you can tell, we have a really good tall freshman, Ella Hood at the net," Klein said. "It's going to be incredible to see mature we have faith Minturn as a Libero only a freshman, so many good things to come. So I'm excited."