VOLLEYBALL: Defending champion Titans return to state with District Final sweep

No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South, the defending Class A state champions, returned to the state tournament with a sweep (25-13, 25-15, 25-19) of Omaha Burke on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Titans cruised through the first two sets, and won the third with relative ease. Leading the way was junior Morgan Bode with 13 kills, and senior Stella Adeyemi and sophomore Charlee Solomon added nine each.

Juniors Lauren Medeck and Kyla Dyrstad served four aces, and the team blocked six Bulldogs shots.

Senior Kenzie Dyrstad, having recently achieved 1,000 career digs in the district semifinal sweep of Westview, added 10 digs for the Titans.

Looking for their third title in four years, the Titans will begin their state championship defense on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the No. 8 seed (to be determined).