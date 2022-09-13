VOLLEYBALL: Dragons dominate first set, cruise to win over Bellevue East

Gretna dominated the first set and cruised to a three-set home win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Dragons immediately pushed ahead 7-0 when the Chieftains called timeout, and the first set was 14-1 in favor of the home team when the visitors called timeout again.

"We started off playing really, really tough defense," Gretna head coach Mike Brandon said. "They struggled to side out, and that's something that we kind of build our brand on is playing defense, making it difficult to score points against us and we did a really nice job that first set I thought."

Chieftains head coach Courtney Smeby said her team was challenged by having players in and out from being sick and other factors, but “didn’t execute the game plan” against the Dragons.

After the first set, which ended in a 25-4 Gretna win, Smeby told the Chieftains to “forget it and move on.” For the Dragons, Avery Fotoplos racked up five aces.

"Avery had a nice night at the service line," Brandon said. "She's been working on her tempo across the net and serving with a little more velocity. And tonight, we saw a little bit of a result."

The Chieftains started stronger in the second set, taking a 5-2 lead when Gretna called timeout. Smeby said the Chieftains got progressively better, but Gretna quickly stormed back to take the lead.

Bellevue East was able to cut the deficit to 13-11, but Gretna went on an 8-0 run to blow the second set open as the Chieftains used another timeout.

“For the first part of the season, we’ve been really successful with having a balanced offense,” Smeby said. “We have been really successful with utilizing our middles prior to today, and we weren't able to do that.”

The Dragons ran a “good tempo,” which was something the Chieftains struggled with as Gretna cruised to a 25-18 second set win, and a 25-16 win in the third set to wrap up the match.

Brandon said he thought the Chieftains "relaxed a little bit" to be able to keep the second and third sets more competitive, while the Dragons were able to recover from some of their own injuries by playing players who haven't had many reps.

"We've got a pretty deep bench and a lot of good talent," Brandon said. "So I usually feel pretty secure in putting just about anybody on the floor at any time. So that was nice tonight to be able to do that."

Leading the way with 10 kills for the Dragons was Hanna Loseke, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

"She just started to get to 100 percent and getting back into the rhythm she was in before she had an injury right at the end of the summer," Brandon said. "So she had a little problem with location earlier in the month and she's really starting to zone it in and she took some great swings down the line tonight."

The Dragons (10-2) will have competition ramp up as they play in the Lincoln Public Schools invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17. In their pool on Friday, the Dragons will face Lincoln East (9-1), Grand Island (7-5) and Bellevue West (4-12) before tournament play on Saturday.