VOLLEYBALL: Dynasty trust! Titans win third state title in four years

LINCOLN – Trust was the key for Papillion-La Vista South as they won their third state title in four years on Saturday, Nov. 5 over Omaha Westside in four sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17).

At Devaney Sports Center, the Titans narrowly won the first set, 25-23, before falling in the second, 25-20.

But the trust they had built through adversity and tough competition, including facing the No. 1 team in the nation, carried them to another state championship.

“It builds trust within each other. So when we stepped on that court, we had full trust and everyone knew how to do their job and it just was amazing to play with everyone,” said senior Stella Adeyemi, who finished with 22 kills.

Junior Lauren Medeck, who led the team with 25 kills and added six blocks, said the challenges gave them the mindset that “nothing could get in our way.”

"Those moments gave us so much trust and we played with so much joy because we knew that we could do it."

In the first two sets, the Warriors were very close to doing just that, but a block party in the third and fourth sets, led by junior Morgan Bode with nine, carried the Titans to back-to-back set wins.

“I think they only had one block prior to that, which is not our usual,” Titans head coach Katie Tarman said. “We've actually much improved our block over the last month. And so we realized very quickly that we needed to we need to get on the block party quickly.”

Adeyemi added that the blocks, which reached 10 total for the team, were a momentum booster.

“They just give us so much energy and it’s so awesome,” the Hawaii commit said.

Another energy boost came when Adeyemi was hit in the face by a hard spike from Westside senior Destiny Ndam-Simpson, who finished even with Medeck on 25 kills.

“It did make me mad, I told my teammates it was just the energy boost that I needed,” she said.

Bode provided the winning kill (her eighth) for the Titans, and Tarman said she adds “so much” to the team.

“She has a calm presence out there, but a mighty presence at the same time. And she just plays at such a high level as well,” Tarman said.

As a collective unit, the Titans also played at an incredibly high level in a 33-4 season, but had plenty of pressure after last year’s 40-0 team which lost just four sets.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform at the same high level that we did last year,” the South Dakota commit said. “But I think that by doing the mental training that we talked about, we kind of let that pressure go, of last season, and we said that this season is a new season and we just had to write our own story.”

That story ended in another Class A championship, and Tarman said winning was a “little emotional.”

“These kids are just something special,” Tarman said. “I can't even explain how much heart that they showed. I just hope that kids saw them play like this. This is what it takes to be a champion, is putting that kind of heart and soul onto this floor and playing with such love for one another. That's kind of our thing.”

The championship is Papio South's sixth in school history.