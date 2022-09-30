VOLLEYBALL: Dyrstad trio shines 'in their own way' for defending champion Titans

A trio of sisters playing for a defending state champion going after a second would seem unheard of.

Well, the Dyrstad sisters would like a word.

“I think it’s super cool,” senior Kenzie said. “Not a lot of people get to do it.”

Volleyball runs in the Dyrstad family, as mom, Beth, played at Benedictine College and met their dad, Corey, playing sand volleyball. Grandpa Rick Welch is also the director of Premier Volleyball, the club the Dyrstad sisters play for.

“We’ve been playing since we were probably like 6,” Kenzie said. “He (Welch) pretty much introduced my mom to it, and my dad and his side have always been super involved with volleyball. So it’s just super cool to play the sports that everybody else plays.”

Following the DeFini sisters winning the girls soccer state championship at Gretna this spring, the Dyrstad sisters have an identical opportunity for Papillion-La Vista South.

“It’s awesome,” Titans head coach Katie Tarman said. “I’m a parent myself, and I have a lot of kids actually, and so it would be amazing to be able to be in the stands as a parent watching three of my kids on the floor together. So I can empathize with mom and dad, getting to have that experience. And it’s just overall very cool to be able to first of all, get them all out there on the court together, and then let them shine in their different ways.”

Kenzie, junior Kyla and freshman Kami are all playing regularly for the Papillion-La Vista South volleyball team, which finished undefeated (40-0) last year and cruised to the state championship, losing just four sets all season.

“I really like it because I get to have my own role models that I’m really close to and they just help me out so much on the court with my mental state and they always know how to keep me calm,” Kami said.

Kyla admitted that the experience is “kind of weird.”

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s kind of weird seeing them on the court, other than at home. But I enjoy it, I think it’s fun playing with them,” she said. “It’s fun to watch them play together when I’m out, seeing them back there getting along and seeing them have fun with each other because they’re the same position.”

Currently, the Titans are 21-4, just ahead of Lincoln Southwest (16-2) on points in Class A.

Libero Kenzie has 19 aces and 294 digs, and she is committed to play volleyball at Rutgers University next year.

“It makes (this season) very special and hopefully they’re gonna miss me,” Kenzie said. “They say they’re not going to but I feel like they will. But I think it’s really special.”

“Kenzie leads by example. She’s always going to be doing it right and she’s always going to be doing it right and she’ll be working hard,” Kami said. “And she’s also really loud as a player, and I guess I just really look up to her.”

“Kenzie is really good at staying composed on the court and never getting frazzled or stressed out,” Kyla added.

In a leadership role as a setter, Kyla is the team leader in assists (353) and is just behind Kenzie with 17 aces and 128 digs.

“Kyla always brings her celebration. Like you always know after a good play, Kyla is going to be one of the people most hyped up,” Kami said.

“Kyla is a little bit more reserved and strategic,” Kenzie added.

Defensive specialist Kami has played in 60 of 68 sets (Kenzie and Kyla have both played all 68) and has also thrived on the service line (16 aces) and has 96 digs.

“Kami is very loud and outgoing and super positive,” Kenzie said.

“I would say that Kami is a lot louder, Kami has a lot louder of a personality and isn’t afraid to talk,” Kyla added.

“They each bring something different, a little unique,” Tarman said. “(Kami) has earned her way onto the court in a couple of different ways, all in the back row, but she’s just finding her niche as well. And so it’s really special to have them shine in their own way.”

The Titans head coach added that the connection the Dyrstad sisters have adds to the trust and positive relationships with their teammates.

“It only makes our lives a little easier, and everybody’s lives a little easier when that connection is there. So it’s all around a good thing,” Tarman said.

The sisters themselves said their connection allows them to be “blunt and direct.”

“It hides a lot of, ‘Oh, that ball’s OK, we can let it drop,’” Kenzie said. “It’s very demanding, very direct. It's a very next-ball mentality. And I think that helps everybody else out too because they see us being so direct and super-focused and then they can build off of that.”

Kyla added that the built-in trust means they don’t have to worry about if the person next to them will do their job, and Kami said they also don’t take corrections personally and push each other to play better.

“If Kyla knows I can get a ball, she’ll be like, ‘Come on, get it,’ because I don’t take it personally from her,” Kami said. “Me and Kenzie are the same way, we always push each other to do something better because we just don’t take anything personal and we can just say things how they are.”

By pushing each other, the Titans are in a good position to repeat as champions, which would be extra special for the Dyrstads. Kenzie and Kyla played on last year’s state champions, and Kami said it would mean a lot to join her older sisters as champs.

“I think it would just be really special and I feel like I can help the team by just bringing positive energy because I feel like I’m a positive person and I bring celebration and a lot of positive energy,” Kami said.

Kyla said winning state would be “awesome,” and that the team is coming together after dealing with injuries for much of the season.

“We’ve been working all season to try to form our team because we’ve had different lineups being thrown out due to injuries and stuff,” Kyla said.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, and we finally are getting everybody back and everybody’s healthy and we just have to work on finding connections and cleaning up little things,” Kenzie added.