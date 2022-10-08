VOLLEYBALL: Experience 'like a dream' for Titans even in defeat to national No. 1

In the championship game of the nationally-televised GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational, Papillion-La Vista South lost in straight sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-19) to national No. 1 San Diego Cathedral Catholic on Saturday, Oct. 8.

"(The experience) was like a dream," Titans head coach Katie Tarman said. "For the players but for me too."

"It was just such a good experience for us," added senior Stella Adeyemi. "This is what we wanted. We wanted to play people who's gonna challenge us and it's gonna push us and make us do things that we've never done before."

Opposing head coach Juliana Conn called the invitational the "experience of a lifetime."

"I told the girls, I've been coaching volleyball for a long time and nothing like that has ever been done," she said. "So they're super lucky to be invited. And then we come here and it was even more amazing than we thought, the whole organization, the way everybody was treated and all the hype around it. It was awesome. And then you come into play on the gym, that was a great crowd. Everybody knows volleyball here."

The Titans put up a valiant effort in the first set, facing four set points, and forcing a Dons timeout after back-to-back kills by senior Stella Adeyemi and junior Lauren Medeck.

A 25-23 loss was tough for Papio South, but a barrage of their own errors and an attacking force led by Milan Bayless resulted in a 25-17 loss in set 2, though the Titans did lead by as much as three.

In the third set, the Titans battled, but ultimately couldn't quite get a handle on the Dons.

"We got lucky that a few times in the middle of a game we would pull away three or four points and then they couldn't catch back up," Conn said.

"I felt like we could've beat them at many points, which was a pretty great feeling to have," added Tarman. "I think that our team learned a lot. And I think that this is only gonna make us better for the season and years to come."

With the loss, the Dons remain undefeated (30-0) and without a set loss, while the Titans fall to 23-5 heading into a match against Nebraska Class A No. 5 Gretna (22-6) on the road on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.