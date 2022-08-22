VOLLEYBALL: Gretna welcomes Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln East

Gretna sophomore Hayden Hart (No. 10) and senior Jadeyn Smidt (No. 16) watch on as senior Cassie Stones dives for a dig during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Gretna junior Avery Fotoplos follows through her serve during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna head coach Mike Brandon instructs his players during the Dragons Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna senior and commit to the University of Cincinnati Faith Frame serves during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna sophomore Elle Heckenlively sends an attack over the net during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna sophomore Hayden Hart (No. 10) and senior Jadeyn Smidt (No. 16) watch on as senior Cassie Stones dives for a dig during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna sophomore Nyah Potthoff (No. 3, left) sets for junior Malia Struve during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Peter Burtnett
Gretna Volleyball Jamboree
Gretna senior Cassie Stone sends an attack over the net during the Dragons' Jamboree game against Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, Aug. 18.