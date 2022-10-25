VOLLEYBALL: Hans and Plueger, 'insane' passing the keys for Trojans in Subdistrict sweep

“Insane” passing and the outside hitting partnership of Lexi Hans and Abree Plueger led Platteview to a sweep (25-8, 25-19, 25-21) of Ashland-Greenwood in the Subdistrict C1-2 final at home on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Like in the Subdistrict semifinal on Monday, when she finished with 14 kills, Trojans junior Lexi Hans took over with six kills. But sophomore Abree Plueger (five kills) was also a key part of a comfortable 25-8 first set win.

Head coach Shae Speth was worried her Trojans would be tight at a wound-up Platteview High School Gym, but they were anything but. Spotless in hitting (zero hitting errors), the Trojans cruised.

“We passed extremely well in the first set. It kind of fell apart a little bit. I'm not sure if it was just losing focus as the match went on,” Speth said. “But I felt like the first set we really just focused on getting our platform to the ball, making sure that we give our setters the best possible ball so that they can just feed our hitters.”

Speth especially thought junior libero Hannah Tagel, also a co-captain with Hans, passed “pretty well” Tuesday night and also recorded several digs.

“I think our right side defense, with Clara Carlson and Ainsley Vanosdall we knew that their setter dumped a lot,” Speth said. “I don't think she scored on us once today which is big, but we were constantly talking about that because I never want to setter to score points on us. Ainsley and Clara were really good about picking that up. Hannah was really good also about just reading that ahead of time and playing for that and then adjusting from there.”

Hans was a little more enthusiastic about the passing.

“The passing tonight was insane. Hannah had dimes all night long and Ainsley and Clara, their setting was great. They were putting them up and it was just a great ball to swing at,” Hans said.

Ashland-Greenwood put up more of a fight in the second set, but Platteview was able to emerge with a 25-19 win. Hans put up seven kills, and the team was up to 10 aces.

The Trojans got off to a slow start in the third set, with three hitting errors as they fell behind 8-3 and called timeout early.

A 9-2 run for Platteview pushed them ahead 12-10, and the Trojans were able to see out a 25-21 win in the third set.

Hans and Plueger, who recorded the match-winner, combined for 31 kills.

“We had a shorter right side block on both of us,” Hans said. “So that was really helpful. And then they were giving us line pretty much the whole night. So working out again, and then they started blocking us line. So we started hitting sharper hitting straight down to the court or six.”

“When I hit it it's very obvious if you can see the block or not, but my libero Hannah was helping me a lot with giving me shots and zones and like telling me if the block was up or not, so that was super helpful and like giving me the cue to like just swing away,” Plueger added.

Along with Hans and Plueger, Brooklyn Stehlik and Kate Roseland added five kills each, and Vanosdall served up five aces.

The Trojans will now play in a District final on Saturday, with opponent and game time to be announced.

“It's really exciting. I've never been to a district title before, so this is new for me,” Hans said. “But having the home crowd is another environment. It's great. I think their energy just kept ours up and it's really great.”

Speth also said the home crowd on Tuesday night, and throughout the season, was “awesome.”

“We know that we might not get that opportunity (to host a subdistrict) again,” Speth said. “So take advantage of it. Our students section is always awesome. Our Trojan vision board is awesome.”

The Trojans head coach added they had to play videos on just one side of the court to not distract the players, but said the scoreboard helps gets the students even more involved.

“I think it's just a fun atmosphere. I think volleyball itself is a super dynamic, fun, powerful game right now. And so I just think it's really fun to watch we got our football boys in here and I just think a lot of support and at subdistrict final you have people coming to a game that haven't been all year.”