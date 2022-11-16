VOLLEYBALL: How former Monarchs, Titans are faring in college

After Papillion-La Vista South won their third Class A State Championship in four years and Papio made the semifinals, the Papillion Times is taking a look at how former Titans and Monarchs are faring at their collegiate programs.

Beginning with seniors from the 2018 teams, five players from the Papio schools are currently playing.

Former Monarch Hannah Smith has played in all 97 sets for Buena Vista University. The senior defensive specialist is third for the Beavers in kills (189) and serve receptions (349), and fourth in digs (210). Smith set career highs in single-match digs (19) and kills (19) this year against Nebraska Wesleyan on Oct. 26.

A former Monarch (freshman Lily Ziebarth) and Titan (sophomore Aliah Clark) are both on the Prairie Wolves roster. Ziebarth has yet to play, but Clark had 10 kills and four solo blocks in her most action in a four-set win over Monmouth (Ill.) on Oct. 28.

Karli Eckert is the other senior Monarch from 2018 playing in college (Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.), and was fifth for the Lions in digs, with 122 in 83 sets played, and second in serve receptions (26).

From the Titans 2018 team, Leah Palensky is a senior libero playing for Dallas Baptist University after transferring from Iowa Western Community College, and Mara LeGrand is a setter at Regis University.

Palensky leads the Patriots with 347 digs, and LeGrand is far and away the Rangers’ assist leader, tallying 1,021 this year, starting in all 26 matches and adding 109 kills and 20 service aces.

Among current juniors, Brooklyn Schram at South Dakota, has had the most action. The former Monarch played in 85 sets, starting all 21 matches but has missed the last month. Schram led the Coyotes with 864 assists.

At Missouri Western, former Titan Jessica Hendrix has played in 63 sets out of 21 matches, tallying 114 kills, and 27 total blocks.

The lone 2020 grad classified as a sophomore (due to COVID-19 waiver) is Chloe Paschall at Washburn University. The former Monarch has played in 53 sets, totaling 33 digs and 11 service aces.

Among current college sophomores (2021 graduates), Papio grad Norah Sis has had the most spotlight, racking up 391 kills, 230 digs and 41 total blocks in 94 sets played for national No. 12 Creighton (22-3).

Another Division I sophomore is Logan Jeffus, also a Papio grad, who has played in 99 sets for Louisiana-Monroe. The middle blocker has 112 kills and 29 total blocks.

From Papio South, Delanie Vallinch has played in 112 sets in 31 matches for Midland University. The sophomore defensive specialist leads the Warriors (25-4) with 439 digs and is second with 475 serve receptions.

Last year’s 40-0 state champion Titans produced two Power Five athletes: Harlei Cole to Iowa and Ava LeGrand to Kansas State. Cole has played in just three sets all season, but LeGrand (younger sister of Regis senior, Mara) has played in 17 for the Wildcats.

The freshman setter recorded a game-high 31 assists, six digs, four total blocks and three kills (.750 hitting percentage) in a 3-0 sweep of St. Thomas (MN) on Sept. 10. LeGrand has 103 assists, 24 digs and 13 total blocks this season.

A Titan, Emma O’Neill (Lewis University), and Monarch, Samantha Riggs (University of Sioux Falls), have also received limited playing time, combining for 22 sets played. Middle hitter O’Neill has eight kills and three total blocks, while libero Riggs has 26 digs, with a game-high 14 against Washburn on Aug. 27 (former teammate Pascall did not play).

Finally, Central Community College-Columbus, has both a former Monarch and Titan. Wearing Nos. 1 and 2 for the Raiders, Allison Sander and Kennedi Branigan have both played in 37 of 38 matches.

Former Monarch Sander has played in all 38, recording 246 digs and 40 service aces with playing time in all 148 sets the Raiders have played in.

Branigan, a former Titan playing as an outside hitter, is second on the team with 326 kills, and also has 53 total blocks and 113 digs.

Several Papio South seniors will play at the next level, as Stella Adeyemi (Hawaii) and Kenzie Dyrstad (Rutgers) are committed to play Division I volleyball, while Shealie Wiebers (Peru State College) and Ava Greene (Concordia) will also play in college.