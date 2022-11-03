VOLLEYBALL: Look ahead to Friday's Monarchs-Titans state semifinal match

LINCOLN -- No. 4 Papillion-La Vista will look to upset crosstown rivals, No. 1 Papio South, in Friday's state semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In two meetings this year, the Titans defeated the Monarchs in four sets on Oct. 4 and in three in the Bellevue West Invitational on Aug. 27.

Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi and junior Lauren Medeck combined for 27 kills in the first match, and 30 in the second. For Papio, senior Anna Sis combined with juniors Morgan Glaser and Mia Tvrdy for 37 kills on Oct. 4.

This season, Adeyemi and Medeck have led the way for the Titans, amassing 696 kills, 550 digs, 971 serve receptions and 39 blocks together.

Sophomore Charlee Solomon and junior Kyla Dyrstad have dished out most of the assists, with 1,020 combined, and Solomon leads with 55 aces.

For the Monarchs, Sis, Glaser and Tvrdy have 962 kills combined, and Tvrdy is just ahead of sophomore Lillian Vitera (73) with 77 blocks.

Senior Reagan Hickey has provided the assists, with 978, and sophomore Karyln Francis leads with 53 aces.

The keys to Friday's match for Papio South will be to replicate their success in the previous matches and get past the block of Tvrdy and Vitera, along with Sis, Glaser, Hickey and junior Lauren Burden (six combined for 273 blocks).

For Papio, the block will need to step up, as will the leading attackers.

Under-the-radar players to watch are juniors Burden (Monarchs) and Morgan Bode (Titans). Burden has 39 blocks and 91 kills, and Bode has 122 kills and 30 blocks.

“I'm super excited, (it’s) always a great atmosphere,” Monarchs first-year head coach Priscilla Petersen said. “I think they're a great team, but I think we're ready to compete with them.”

Papio South's match ended before Papio played, and Titans head coach Katie Tarman said she didn't have a preference who her team played.

“The mindset is that we're trying to max ourselves out we're trying to play at our highest level, every time and it doesn't really matter who's on the other side of the net.”