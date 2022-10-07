VOLLEYBALL: Medeck, Adeyemi shine in national spotlight as Titans host GEICO Invitational

Lauren Medeck reached 1,000 kills, a few days after Stella Adeyemi did, as Papio South won over Skyview (Idaho) in four sets (25-18, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20) the first game of the GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational on Friday, Oct. 7.

"It's what I've been working for my entire high school career and that I hit it, it's just like wow, it's so surreal, I don't even know how to put it into words," Medeck said.

"Stella hit 1,100, so she had a big one the other day, and then Lauren hitting 1,000, that's just huge," Titans head coach Katie Tarman said. "They've both played for me since they were freshmen, put up big numbers all the way along. So I mean, it's just a huge accomplishment. Not many people get to say they done that. So pretty proud of both of them."

In Friday's match, the Titans got off to a strong start, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21.

"It was just a fun environment to get to be a part of, first of all, so we were trying to create one of no pressure," Tarman said.

Adeyemi said it was "amazing" to represent the Titans on ESPN and "show the world how talented we are."

Tarman said the Titans had "too many errors" pile up in the third set, and her team didn't appreciate her joke that they'd have more air time on ESPN (game broadcast on ESPNU).

"They learned from (the errors)," Tarman said. "They didn't like my joke about getting to play longer on ESPN. Yeah, so that's what I said. I was like, you just want to play longer on ESPN. They weren't (amused), they didn't laugh. Like that was a joke. Nobody laughed. But they came back out and took care of some business."

Tarman added that the Titans got good blocks, three each for Adeyemi and Shealie Wiebers, and were able to handle the nerves well.

"When I was giving the signal, I was shaking. I was like, they have to be like just a ball of nerves right now," she said.

Medeck finished the match with 21 kills, and Morgan Bode and Chloe Livingston combined for 12.

The Titans will face Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the GEICO Volleyball Invitational final, broadcast on ESPN+.